Big Grrrl Dancers Share Support for Lizzo on Instagram: 'We Are So Honored to Share the Stage'

Lizzo has called the lawsuit filed against her by three former dancers "outrageous"

By
Sadie Bell
sadie bell
Sadie Bell
Sadie Bell is a Digital News Writer on the Music team at PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023. Her work has previously appeared in Alternative Press, Billboard, NYLON, Rolling Stone, and Thrillist.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 17, 2023 07:10PM EDT
Lizzo arrives at The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023
Lizzo in February 2023. Photo:

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Some of Lizzo’s backup dancers want her to know just how “special” of a time they had on The Special Tour. 

Amid the lawsuit filed against the rapper and pop singer, 35, by several of her former dancers alleging sexual, racial and religious harassment and poor working conditions, several other members of her dance crew have shared a statement of support. 

Lizzo’s Big Grrrl and Big Boiii dancers shared positive words directed towards her on their official Instagram on Thursday. In a lengthy statement, they wrote about how they had “the time of [their] lives” on The Special Tour and said they “have been so honored to share the stage with such amazing talent.”

“This tour experience has been beyond just #Special!” the statement said. “The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment has been one of the Greatest lessons and Blessings that we could possibly ask for."

The Instagram post, which also included a carousel of onstage and behind-the-scenes photos and footage from the tour, also directly addresses the “About Damn Time” performer. “THANK YOU to Lizzo for shattering limitations and kicking in the doorway for the Big Grrrl & Big Boiii Dancers to do what we love! You have created a platform where we have been able to parallel our Passion with a purpose! Not only for Us, but for Women and All people breaking Barriers,” they wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The statement continued, “We’ve been traveling and exploring new horizons of the world. So many advantages to prevailing over hardships that society and the entertainment and beauty industry can bring… So Grateful that the standards and existence of Beauty in THIS Team goes beyond the surface! Our collective gifts have authentically powered the type of energy, love and that support can physiologically help heal the world. We are a unit of unicorns, undeniably resilient and SPECIAL AF.”

The post was signed “Love, the Big Grrrls & Big Boiiis,” and included a series of hearts “🩷❤️🧡💛💚🩵💙💜🤎🖤🤍” in the caption.

The statement comes days after footage captured Beyoncé voicing her support for the rapper, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson. While performing "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)" during her Renaissance World Tour, a now-viral clip captured Beyoncé shouting, "Lizzo! I love you Lizzo!" into the mic.

The superstar, 41, had previously omitted Lizzo’s name from a part of the song in which she names various iconic singers on Aug. 1 but named her again on Monday. 

Lizzo, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring and dance captain, Shirlene Quigley, are in the midst of a lawsuit that was filed on Aug. 1 by three of her former dancers — Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis and Noelle Rodriguez. Williams and Davis have also since cited wrongful termination, with Rodriguez claiming she resigned from her role to protest their firings.

The day after the lawsuit was announced, the “Truth Hurts” artist responded with a statement, calling the allegations "outrageous."

A source close to Lizzo's team also told PEOPLE that she felt “blindsided” by the accusations. They said, "She's been building and building her life and career, and getting achievement after achievement. It blindsided her and her team and is a wakeup call that all of that can be instantly diminished by something like this, just overnight."

Attorney Ronald Zambrano, who represents the plaintiffs, spoke with PEOPLE about the claims against the Grammy winner, saying his clients were traumatized up to the last day they were employed by her in spring 2023. 

"The theme that I'm hearing is that there's an external persona that Lizzo presents, inclusivity and come as you are, but in private, it was very different," Zambrano said. "And that's what came across to me in talking to these young ladies. Lizzo was very different privately." 

The plaintiffs recently spoke with PEOPLE, maintaining that what they filed in court was true.

“We were treated poorly. Nobody did anything about it when we tried to speak up and advocate for ourselves. So now we're doing it," Williams told PEOPLE exclusively. "I know that my mind feels a lot clearer. There was a lot of anxiety and a lot of feelings of being overwhelmed once our suit was made public. But today, I feel very proud to be pursuing this with these ladies."

Related Articles
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
Sophie Turner Trolls Joe Jonas by Wearing a 'Mr. Perfectly Fine' Bracelet to Jonas Brothers Concert
Britney Spears
Britney Spears Remains in 'Great Spirits' Despite Divorce from Husband Sam Asghari: Source (Exclusive)
Maggie Rogers arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, ane Fonda attends the premiere of "Book Club: The Next Chapter"
Maggie Rogers Reacts to Jane Fonda's Fangirling: 'Wanna Drink Martinis and Talk About Environmental Policy?'
Troye Sivan visits the SiriusXM, Kelly Clarkson visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at the SiriusXM Studios on June 21, 2023
Troye Sivan Admits He Trolled Kelly Clarkson over Misheard Lyric, Says He Likes to Lie on the Internet
sam asghari
Sam Asghari Breaks Silence After Filing for Divorce from Britney Spears: 'Decided to End Our Journey Together'
MILEYS NEW YEARS EVE PARTY -- Pictured: Miley Cyrus
​​Miley Cyrus Announces New Single 'Used to Be Young,' Dedicated to Her 'Loyal Fans'
Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022
Drake Gifts Front Row Fan Pink Birkin Bag During L.A. Concert: 'Make Sure She Has Security'
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere
Sam Asghari's Divorce Filing Reveals Separation Date, Hints at Potential Money Battle with Britney Spears
Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez
Tory Lanez Took Responsibility for 'My Wrongs' in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting: See the Court Transcript (Exclusive)
Jamie Lynn Spears attends FOX's 'Special Forces: The Ultimate Test' Los Angeles premiere at Fox Studio Lot on December 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, Californi
Jamie Lynn Spears Liked PEOPLE's Instagram About Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s Separation
Selena Gomez Celebrates 31st Birthday With Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera
Selena Gomez Announces First New Music in Nearly a Year with 'Single Soon'
Max Weinberg and Bruce Springsteen perform at Autodromo Nazionale Monza
Bruce Springsteen Postpones Philadelphia Shows Due to 'Being Taken Ill'
Britney Spears on a horse
Britney Spears Posts for the First Time After Divorce News: 'Buying a Horse Soon'
singer-songwriter Camela Leierth-Segura, 48, was last seen in the Beverly Hills area on June 29. Camela Leierth-Segura is seen in an image provided by the State of California Department of Justice. https://oag.ca.gov/missing/person/camela-leierth-segura
Musician Camela Leierth-Segura's Friends 'Extremely Worried' Nearly 2 Months After Disappearance
Lily Allen seen leaving the Duke of York's Theatre after her performance in "The Pillowman" on August 08, 2023
Lily Allen Says Her Dad Thought She 'Went Missing,' Called the Cops When She Lost Her Virginity at 12
Ed Sheeran and Andy Cohen attend as Ed Sheeran performs live for SiriusXM
Ed Sheeran Reveals Why He'll Only Perform at the Super Bowl If He's 'Joining Someone Else'