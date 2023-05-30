'Big Brother' Winner Xavier Prather Engaged to Kenzie Hansen! See His Proposal — and Her Diamond Ring

By Kimberlee Speakman
and
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 30, 2023 10:18 AM
Xavier Prather Shares Moment He Proposed to Girlfriend Kenzie Hansen
Kenzie Hansen and Xavier Prather. Photo:

Kristina Sobel Photography 

Xavier Prather revealed his next big move after winning season 23 of Big Brother.

The attorney and reality star, 29, got engaged to girlfriend Kenzie Hansen over the weekend, sharing photos of his romantic proposal to Instagram on Monday.

"Thank you everyone for the kind words and congratulatory remarks," Prather wrote. "We are still over the moon right now."

In the pics, Prather popped the question at MDRD, a modern Spanish restaurant located the top of the Amway Grand Plaza hotel overlooking the Grand Rapids, Michigan skyline. The locale was covered in red and white petals that were placed in the shape of a heart. Behind them, the words "Marry Me" were spelled out in oversized white letters.

Hansen was led out there by Prather, who blindfolded his now bride-to-be. The couple then celebrated with family and friends waiting nearby.

For the milestone, he wore a plum suit with a white button-down shirt and black shoes. Hansen, meanwhile, kept it classic in a little black sleeveless dress. She accessorized her look with black heels and gold jewelry.

Of course, the most important piece of jewelry Hansen was wearing was the oval-shaped Rogers & Hollands engagement ring Prather proposed with.

The center stone was set upon a silver band with smaller diamonds inset around its perimeter.

On his Instagram Story, Prather revealed that the pair had gone to the local family-owned business to pick out the ring before he proposed, but that Hansen left the design of it completely up to him. 

Xavier Prather Shares Moment He Proposed to Girlfriend Kenzie Hansen
Kenzie Hansen's Engagement Ring.

Xavier Prather Instagram

Asked by a fan how he got down on one knee while injured with a torn Achilles, fractured ankle and broken wrist, Prather showed a video that one of their loved ones captured of the engagement from a room above the balcony. "All seriousness it was a struggle, but managed to make it work," he wrote.

He went on to note that it took him five months to plan the whole proposal, as it was a “full day affair" to get all the decorations set up at the venue. "Everything went according to plan," Prather said.

Before proposing, Prather bucked from tradition and took both of Hansen’s parents out to dinner to get their blessing to marry her. "My fiancée has a great relationship with both of her parents," he said. "I wouldn't have been okay with asking one and not the other."

As for wedding planning and “creative control” over the big event, Prather said he planned to leave that to his Hansen, but he would help out as much as she wants him to.

His story also included a message of thanks to "all the family and friends who kept this secret and helped make our day so memorable."

Xavier Prather Shares Moment He Proposed to Girlfriend Kenzie Hansen
Kenzie Hansen and Xavier Prather.

Xavier Prather Instagram

Prather became the first Black winner of the reality show in 2021 after he was voted to win the $750,000 prize.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It's surreal," Prather said after his win. "I wouldn't have been here without all the members of The Cookout and every single member of the jury. And those members not in jury, who were part of the season, can't thank you guys enough. I'm so blessed to have met every single one of you and we all made history this season, so I think we should all be proud."

Big Brother Season 25 is set to premiere in August, 2023.

Related Articles
Lisa Rinna
Lisa Rinna Reveals She Left 'RHOBH' After Alleged Death Threats and a Vision of Her Late Mother Lois
Christina Hall and Husband Joshua Cuddle in Swimsuits During Mexican Getaway
Christina Hall and Husband Joshua Hall Cuddle in Swimsuits During Mexican Getaway
Rishi and Jen 90 Day Fiance
90 Day's Jen Tells Rishi She's Done If His Mom Mentions Her Age One More Time: 'Could You Be Kind?'
Bella Thorne engaged Mark Emms
Get an Up-Close Look at Bella Thorne's Emerald-Cut Engagement Ring from Fiancé Mark Emms
Chase Stokes Joins Kelsea Ballerini on Stage for a Shot to Celebrate Final Shows with Kenny Chesney
Chase Stokes Joins Kelsea Ballerini on Stage for a Shot to Celebrate Final Shows with Kenny Chesney
Bella Thorne and Mark Emms
Bella Thorne Is Engaged to Producer Mark Emms After 9 Months of Dating
Jessica Simpson Pokes Fun at Her Classic Chicken or Fish Debacle with One Pertinent Question About Wings
Jessica Simpson Pokes Fun at Her 'Chicken or Fish?' Debacle with a New Question About Wings
Jana Kramer Engagement
Jana Kramer's Fiancé Allan Russell Reveals He Wanted to Propose 'From the Moment I Met Her'
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez arrives at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By GucciLos Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Lauren Sánchez Seemingly Hints at Engagement to Jeff Bezos in Cannes Trip Post: 'That Was Fun'
Morgan Simianer's wedding
'Cheer' Star Morgan Simianer Is Married! Inside the 'Timeless' Texas Wedding Ceremony (Exclusive)
Reid Perry of the Band Perry Engaged to Rae DelBianco
The Band Perry's Reid Perry Is Engaged to Rae DelBianco — and They're Getting Married This Month!
Matt Blankinship and Frannie Marin from SURVIVOR Season 44
Survivor's Matt Blankinship Gushes About Finding 'Fire' with Girlfriend Frannie Marin on Season 44
Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig, who played Cady Heron and Aaron Samuels in the Tony-nominated musical married on May 22 at the Bowery Hotel
Stars of Broadway’s 'Mean Girls' Are Married: Inside the Wedding— with Champagne and Pizza— in New York City!
Camryn Bynum Wedding
Minnesota Vikings' Camryn Bynum Marries in 'Intimate' Beachside Ceremony in the Philippines (Exclusive)
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss
'Vanderpump Rules': Sandoval Warns Raquel 'Ariana's Gonna Unleash on You' as She Finally Joins Heated Reunion
VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay
'VPR' Reunion: Sandoval Sobs amid Boos, Ariana's 'Victim-Blaming' Accusation and Lisa Calling Him 'Perverse'