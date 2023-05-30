'Big Brother' Winner Xavier Prather Engaged to Kenzie Hansen! See His Proposal — and Her Diamond Ring

Xavier Prather revealed his next big move after winning season 23 of Big Brother.

The attorney and reality star, 29, got engaged to girlfriend Kenzie Hansen over the weekend, sharing photos of his romantic proposal to Instagram on Monday.

"Thank you everyone for the kind words and congratulatory remarks," Prather wrote. "We are still over the moon right now."

In the pics, Prather popped the question at MDRD, a modern Spanish restaurant located the top of the Amway Grand Plaza hotel overlooking the Grand Rapids, Michigan skyline. The locale was covered in red and white petals that were placed in the shape of a heart. Behind them, the words "Marry Me" were spelled out in oversized white letters.

Hansen was led out there by Prather, who blindfolded his now bride-to-be. The couple then celebrated with family and friends waiting nearby.

For the milestone, he wore a plum suit with a white button-down shirt and black shoes. Hansen, meanwhile, kept it classic in a little black sleeveless dress. She accessorized her look with black heels and gold jewelry.

Of course, the most important piece of jewelry Hansen was wearing was the oval-shaped Rogers & Hollands engagement ring Prather proposed with.

The center stone was set upon a silver band with smaller diamonds inset around its perimeter.

On his Instagram Story, Prather revealed that the pair had gone to the local family-owned business to pick out the ring before he proposed, but that Hansen left the design of it completely up to him.



Kenzie Hansen's Engagement Ring. Xavier Prather Instagram

Asked by a fan how he got down on one knee while injured with a torn Achilles, fractured ankle and broken wrist, Prather showed a video that one of their loved ones captured of the engagement from a room above the balcony. "All seriousness it was a struggle, but managed to make it work," he wrote.

He went on to note that it took him five months to plan the whole proposal, as it was a “full day affair" to get all the decorations set up at the venue. "Everything went according to plan," Prather said.

Before proposing, Prather bucked from tradition and took both of Hansen’s parents out to dinner to get their blessing to marry her. "My fiancée has a great relationship with both of her parents," he said. "I wouldn't have been okay with asking one and not the other."

As for wedding planning and “creative control” over the big event, Prather said he planned to leave that to his Hansen, but he would help out as much as she wants him to.

His story also included a message of thanks to "all the family and friends who kept this secret and helped make our day so memorable."



Kenzie Hansen and Xavier Prather. Xavier Prather Instagram

Prather became the first Black winner of the reality show in 2021 after he was voted to win the $750,000 prize.



"It's surreal," Prather said after his win. "I wouldn't have been here without all the members of The Cookout and every single member of the jury. And those members not in jury, who were part of the season, can't thank you guys enough. I'm so blessed to have met every single one of you and we all made history this season, so I think we should all be proud."

Big Brother Season 25 is set to premiere in August, 2023.

