Big Brother's Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin Tease Reunion 4 Months After Split: 'It's Forever'

After announcing their split in April, the reality stars spent time together at a 'Big Brother' season 25 premiere party in New York City on Wednesday

By
Dana Rose Falcone
Dana Rose Falcone is a Staff Writer covering TV at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for seven years. Dana Rose's work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Men's Fitness and Us Weekly.
Published on August 3, 2023 01:54PM EDT
Big Brothers Joseph Abdin Kisses Taylor Hale on the Cheek 4 Months After Split: Its Forever
Joseph Abdin kissing Taylor Hale. Photo:

Taylor Hale/Instagram

One Big Brother twist fans didn’t expect: Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin possibly reuniting.

Hale, 28, posted a photo of her ex-boyfriend, 26, giving her a kiss on the cheek at a premiere party for Big Brother season 25 in New York City.

“It’s forever,” Hale posted on social media.

Hale and Abdin met on Big Brother season 24, which she won, and confirmed in November that they were dating.

“One month down, forever to go,” she commented on an Instagram shot of them in December.

BIG BROTHER: Joseph Abdin and Taylor Hale.
Joseph Abdin and Taylor Hale hugging on 'Big Brother' season 24.

CBS

In April, Hale announced on her Instagram Story that she and Abdin decided to part ways.

"We recognize this is what's best for both of our futures at this time." she wrote. "This decision was made with lots of love, care, and acknowledgement of how special our relationship is to the both of us."

Hale stated at the time that she and Abdin planned to “continue to support each other enthusiastically” and that there “ain’t no love love over here!”

Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin attend the 65th GRAMMY
Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin at the Grammys in February.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

“We will always be part of each others lives,” she continued. “Whether platonic or romantic we are, and always will be, Jaylor.”

Hale and Abdin's former housemates Ammerah Jones, Brittany Hoopes, Jasmine Davis, Matt Turner, Michael Bruner, Monte Taylor, Indy Santos, Joe "Pooch" Pucciarelli and Nicole Layog also attended Wednesday's premiere party at The Ainsworth Midtown in Manhattan.

The Big Brother season 25 premiere saw 16 new houseguests enter the house, plus the late addition of a surprise 17th houseguestSurvivor alum and The Traitors winner Cirie Fields. Fields’ son Jared is also competing on season 25 for the $750,000 prize.

Cirie Fields from the CBS Original Series BIG BROTHER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network
Cirie Fields.

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Before the houseguests moved in, host Julie Chen Moonves informed them that Big Brother alums Frankie Grande, Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes broke into the house and set off the Time Laser, which cracked open the Big Brother multiverse in the house and will cause changes to the house and the game throughout the season. It split the house into four multiverses: the BB Comicsverse, the Humiliverse, the Scaryverse and the Scrambleverse.

For the first twist of season 25, Chen Moonves, 53, announced that the first competition wouldn’t determine a Head of Household, but rather four nominees for elimination. Jared, 25, ended up being the first houseguest nominated for elimination.

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET and Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

