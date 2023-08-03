Big Brother's Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin Tease Reunion 4 Months After Split: 'It's Forever'

One Big Brother twist fans didn’t expect: Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin possibly reuniting.

Hale, 28, posted a photo of her ex-boyfriend, 26, giving her a kiss on the cheek at a premiere party for Big Brother season 25 in New York City.

“It’s forever,” Hale posted on social media.

Hale and Abdin met on Big Brother season 24, which she won, and confirmed in November that they were dating.

“One month down, forever to go,” she commented on an Instagram shot of them in December.



In April, Hale announced on her Instagram Story that she and Abdin decided to part ways.

"We recognize this is what's best for both of our futures at this time." she wrote. "This decision was made with lots of love, care, and acknowledgement of how special our relationship is to the both of us."

Hale stated at the time that she and Abdin planned to “continue to support each other enthusiastically” and that there “ain’t no love love over here!”

“We will always be part of each others lives,” she continued. “Whether platonic or romantic we are, and always will be, Jaylor.”

Hale and Abdin's former housemates Ammerah Jones, Brittany Hoopes, Jasmine Davis, Matt Turner, Michael Bruner, Monte Taylor, Indy Santos, Joe "Pooch" Pucciarelli and Nicole Layog also attended Wednesday's premiere party at The Ainsworth Midtown in Manhattan.

The Big Brother season 25 premiere saw 16 new houseguests enter the house, plus the late addition of a surprise 17th houseguest: Survivor alum and The Traitors winner Cirie Fields. Fields’ son Jared is also competing on season 25 for the $750,000 prize.

Before the houseguests moved in, host Julie Chen Moonves informed them that Big Brother alums Frankie Grande, Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes broke into the house and set off the Time Laser, which cracked open the Big Brother multiverse in the house and will cause changes to the house and the game throughout the season. It split the house into four multiverses: the BB Comicsverse, the Humiliverse, the Scaryverse and the Scrambleverse.



For the first twist of season 25, Chen Moonves, 53, announced that the first competition wouldn’t determine a Head of Household, but rather four nominees for elimination. Jared, 25, ended up being the first houseguest nominated for elimination.

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET and Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

