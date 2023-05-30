'Big Brother' Alum Tommy Bracco Engaged to Beau Joseph Macli: 'The Love of My Life'

Updated on May 30, 2023
Tommy Bracco is up for his next challenge: planning a wedding!

The Big Brother and Challenge alumnus is engaged to boyfriend Joseph "Joey" Macli after nearly three years dating.

"WERE ENGAGED!!!!" Bracco, 32, and Macli, 30, wrote in a joint Instagram post Tuesday, announcing their happy news.

Their post came with a gallery of photos from their romantic proposal, which happened on Memorial Day at the Staten Island home they intend to share together. Bracco surprised Macli at the property by filling it with pictures from their time together so far, before getting on one knee to pop the question.

"Yesterday was a dream come true!!" they wrote. "We got engaged in our future home covered in photos from our past adventures and memories, standing on ground where we’ll create new ones. We’re still on cloud nine 😁."

After gifting Macli a gold band designed by Gerald Peters and True Warrior Jewelry, the New York natives — Bracco from Staten Island and Macli, the Bronx — celebrated their happy news with their friends and tight-knit Italian families.

They even toasted champagne with personalized glasses by Lord & Lane before indulging in a cake by Kiddie Cakes Bakery. Photographer friend Celeste snapped candid pics.

"The whole day was truly so special," they said. "Being surrounded by our friends and family was all we could’ve asked for. We are so grateful for this life and excited to take this next step together!!!!!!!"

"Engaged to the love of my life," Bracco also wrote on Twitter.

Bracco and Macli started dating in Sept. 20, 2020 and have been open about sharing their relationship on social media. Bracco even surprised Macli back in November with a trip to Rome to celebrate Macli's 30th birthday.

"Traveled to Italy, ate the most amazing food, and drank all the wine. If this is 30 then count me in!," Macli wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @tommybracco for the trip of a lifetime! 🇮🇹🛵."

"Thanks for always going along with my craziness," Bracco wrote a Valentine's Day tribute to Macli back in February 2022.

Prior to finding fame on reality TV — with both Big Brother 21 and The Challenge: Ride or Dies — Bracco treaded the boards on Broadway, with memorable, scene-stealing roles in the original casts of the stage musical adaptations of Newsies and Pretty Woman.

"Happy birthday to my best friend 🥰," Macli said to Bracco last August, in a tribute on Instagram. "I’m so grateful for every new adventure, every Broadway show and every iced coffee. Thank you for being you. I love you beyond ♥️ #simplythebest."

