Expelled 'Big Brother' Contestant Luke Valentine Breaks Silence After Removal for Using the N-Word

Big Brother season 25 houseguest Luke Valentine has spoken out after his ejection for using a racist slur.

In an Instagram Story video posted Sunday, Valentine appeared to be wrapping up a sweat-filled workout as he shared a rather cryptic message, seemingly feeling no remorse for the behavior that got him expelled from the CBS reality show after only a few days.

"Hey, guys. Just letting you know, I'm alive, I've arrived and you gotta keep the flames stoked until next time," he said. "We can't burn out, no, no, no, the fires of love will continue to burn, baby."

Luke added, "So thank you for all the memes, thank you for all the support, the kind words."

The former contestant was caught using the N-word on a Paramount+ live feed on Aug. 9 while in conversation with fellow contestants Jared Fields, Cory Wurtenberger and Hisam Goueli. In the aftermath of his misconduct, CBS and Big Brother's producers confirmed to PEOPLE that Luke had been removed from the house.

"Luke violated the Big Brother code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur," the statement read. "He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night’s show."

Host Julie Chen Moonves addressed Valentine's exit during Thursday's episode, saying the cast learned of his eviction the night prior. "It was an emotional 24 hours in the Big Brother house as the houseguests learned that one of their own broke the Big Brother Code of Conduct and was removed from the game," she said.

Valentine was then shown being called to a separate room where he learned of his eviction. After, fellow houseguest Reilly Smedley informed his castmates of the removal, adding, "[He] will no longer be participating in the Big Brother game. The game goes on and the live vote and eviction will go on as scheduled."

Valentine isn't the first Big Brother contestant to spark racially fueled controversy. Kyle Carpenter was removed last season after making comments about race, and season 22 contender Memphis Garrett was accused of calling costar David Alexander — who is Black — the N-word. Additionally, season 21 winner Jackson Michie had issued an apology in June 2020 following accusations of racism.

The CBS reality show faced criticism as well after fans slammed Big Brother for alleged racist remarks and behavior after the elimination of three contestants of color. But CBS claimed in a statement to PEOPLE at the time that the eliminations weren't "racially motivated."

Big Brother airs Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

