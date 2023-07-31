'Big Brother' Season 25 Casts Show's First Hearing-Impaired, Sikh and Australian Houseguests — Meet the Contestants

Julie Chen Moonves will return to host 'Big Brother' when the reality competition kicks off its 25th season Wednesday night

By
Dana Rose Falcone
Dana Rose Falcone is a Staff Writer covering TV at PEOPLE.
Updated on July 31, 2023 01:07PM EDT
Julie Chen Moonves - BIG BROTHER
Julie Chen Moonves. Photo:

CBS

The Big Brother season 25 house officially has some new residents.

On Monday, Big Brother announced the 16 cast members who will move in during Wednesday’s live 90-minute premiere and compete for $750,000. The group includes a handful of firsts for the show, including the first hearing-impaired houseguest, the first Sikh houseguest, the first female houseguest over 60, the first Australian houseguest and the first houseguest from Appalachia. And there might just be a theme among the contestants’ names, with three of them being named Red, Blue and America.

The show has been teasing the twist for season 25, with Big Brother alums Frankie Grande, Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes breaking into the house and activating a Time Laser in hopes of rewriting their Big Brother journeys. Instead, the laser beam left the whole house looking like it belongs in a comic book.

The twist will be confirmed during Wednesday’s Big Brother season 25 premiere, which will see Julie Chen Moonves return as host. Read on to meet the 16 houseguests who will take on the challenge — and make a guess as to who might be the first Head of Household.

America Lopez

America Lopez - BIG BROTHER SEAON 25
'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest America Lopez.

Sonja Flemming/CBS 

Age: 27

Hometown: Edinburg, Texas

Current City: Brooklyn

Occupation: Medical Receptionist

Blue Kim

Blue Kim - BIG BROTHER 25
'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Blue Kim.

Monty Brinton/CBS 

Age: 25

Hometown: Riverside, California

Current City: New York City

Occupation: Brand Strategist

Bowie Jane

Bowie Jane Ball - BIG BROTHER SEAON 25
'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Bowie Jane.

Sonja Flemming/CBS 

Age: 45

Hometown: Melbourne, Australia

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: Barrister/DJ

Cameron Hardin

Cameron Harding - BIG BROTHER SEAON 25
'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Cameron Harding.

Sonja Flemming/CBS 

Age: 34

Hometown: Eastman, Georgia

Occupation: Stay-at-home dad

Cory Wurtenberger              

Cory Wurtrnberger - BIG BROTHER SEAON 25
'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Cory Wurtrnberger.

Sonja Flemming/CBS 

Age: 21

Hometown: Weston, Florida

Occupation: College Student

Felicia Cannon

Felicia Cannon - BIG BROTHER SEAON 25
'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Felicia Cannon.

Sonja Flemming/CBS 

Age: 63

Hometown: Tacoma, Washington

Current City: Kennesaw, Georgia

Occupation: Real Estate Agent

Hisam Goueli

Hisam Goueli - BIG BROTHER SEAON 25
'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Hisam Goueli.

Sonja Flemming/CBS 

Age: 45

Hometown: Minneapolis

Current City: Seattle

Occupation: Geriatric Physician

Izzy Gleicher

Izzy Gleicher - BIG BROTHER SEAON 25
'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Izzy Gleicher.

Sonja Flemming/CBS 

Age: 32

Hometown: New York City

Occupation: Professional Flutist

Jag Bains

Jag Bains - BIG BROTHER SEAON 25
'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Jag Bains.

Sonja Flemming/CBS 

Age: 25

Hometown: Omak, Washington

Occupation: Truck Company Owner

Jared Fields

Jared Fields - BIG BROTHER SEAON 25
'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Jared Fields.

Sonja Flemming/CBS 

Age: 25

Hometown: Norwalk, Connecticut

Occupation: Exterminator

Kirsten Elwin

Kirsten Elwin - BIG BROTHER SEAON 25
'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Kirsten Elwin.

Sonja Flemming/CBS 

Age: 25

Hometown: Orlando, Florida via Dominica

Current City: Houston

Occupation: Molecular Biologist

Luke Valentine

Luke Valentine - BIG BROTHER SEAON 25
'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Luke Valentine.

Sonja Flemming/CBS 

Age: 30

Hometown: Weston, Florida

Current City: Coral Springs, Florida

Occupation: Illustrator

Matt Klotz

Matt Klotz
'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Matt Klotz.

Sonja Flemming/CBS 

Age: 27

Hometown: Cameron Park, California

Current City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Occupation: Deaflympics Gold Medalist

Mecole Hayes

Mecole Hayes - BIG BROTHER SEAON 25
'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Mecole Hayes.

Sonja Flemming/CBS 

Age: 30

Hometown: St. Louis

Current City: Upper Marlboro, Maryland

Occupation: Political Consultant

Red Utley

Red Utley - BIG BROTHER SEAON 25
'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Red Utley.

Sonja Flemming/CBS 

Age: 37

Hometown: Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Occupation: Sales

Reilly Smedley

Reilly Smedley - BIG BROTHER SEAON 25
'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Reilly Smedley.

Sonja Flemming/CBS 

Age: 24

Hometown: Portland, Maine

Current City: Nashville

Occupation: Bartender

Big Brother season 25 premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

