'Big Brother' Season 25 Casts Show's First Hearing-Impaired, Sikh and Australian Houseguests — Meet the Contestants

The Big Brother season 25 house officially has some new residents.

On Monday, Big Brother announced the 16 cast members who will move in during Wednesday’s live 90-minute premiere and compete for $750,000. The group includes a handful of firsts for the show, including the first hearing-impaired houseguest, the first Sikh houseguest, the first female houseguest over 60, the first Australian houseguest and the first houseguest from Appalachia. And there might just be a theme among the contestants’ names, with three of them being named Red, Blue and America.

The show has been teasing the twist for season 25, with Big Brother alums Frankie Grande, Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes breaking into the house and activating a Time Laser in hopes of rewriting their Big Brother journeys. Instead, the laser beam left the whole house looking like it belongs in a comic book.

The twist will be confirmed during Wednesday’s Big Brother season 25 premiere, which will see Julie Chen Moonves return as host. Read on to meet the 16 houseguests who will take on the challenge — and make a guess as to who might be the first Head of Household.

America Lopez

'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest America Lopez. Sonja Flemming/CBS

Age: 27



Hometown: Edinburg, Texas



Current City: Brooklyn



Occupation: Medical Receptionist

Blue Kim

'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Blue Kim. Monty Brinton/CBS

Age: 25



Hometown: Riverside, California



Current City: New York City



Occupation: Brand Strategist

Bowie Jane

'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Bowie Jane. Sonja Flemming/CBS

Age: 45



Hometown: Melbourne, Australia



Current City: Los Angeles



Occupation: Barrister/DJ

Cameron Hardin

'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Cameron Harding. Sonja Flemming/CBS

Age: 34



Hometown: Eastman, Georgia



Occupation: Stay-at-home dad



Cory Wurtenberger

'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Cory Wurtrnberger. Sonja Flemming/CBS

Age: 21



Hometown: Weston, Florida



Occupation: College Student

Felicia Cannon

'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Felicia Cannon. Sonja Flemming/CBS

Age: 63



Hometown: Tacoma, Washington



Current City: Kennesaw, Georgia



Occupation: Real Estate Agent

Hisam Goueli

'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Hisam Goueli. Sonja Flemming/CBS

Age: 45



Hometown: Minneapolis



Current City: Seattle



Occupation: Geriatric Physician



Izzy Gleicher

'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Izzy Gleicher. Sonja Flemming/CBS

Age: 32



Hometown: New York City



Occupation: Professional Flutist



Jag Bains

'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Jag Bains. Sonja Flemming/CBS

Age: 25



Hometown: Omak, Washington



Occupation: Truck Company Owner



Jared Fields

'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Jared Fields. Sonja Flemming/CBS

Age: 25



Hometown: Norwalk, Connecticut



Occupation: Exterminator



Kirsten Elwin

'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Kirsten Elwin. Sonja Flemming/CBS

Age: 25



Hometown: Orlando, Florida via Dominica



Current City: Houston



Occupation: Molecular Biologist

Luke Valentine

'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Luke Valentine. Sonja Flemming/CBS

Age: 30



Hometown: Weston, Florida



Current City: Coral Springs, Florida



Occupation: Illustrator



Matt Klotz

'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Matt Klotz. Sonja Flemming/CBS

Age: 27



Hometown: Cameron Park, California



Current City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana



Occupation: Deaflympics Gold Medalist



Mecole Hayes

'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Mecole Hayes. Sonja Flemming/CBS

Age: 30



Hometown: St. Louis



Current City: Upper Marlboro, Maryland



Occupation: Political Consultant

Red Utley

'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Red Utley. Sonja Flemming/CBS

Age: 37



Hometown: Gatlinburg, Tennessee



Occupation: Sales

Reilly Smedley

'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Reilly Smedley. Sonja Flemming/CBS

Age: 24



Hometown: Portland, Maine



Current City: Nashville



Occupation: Bartender

Big Brother season 25 premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.