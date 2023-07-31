Entertainment TV 'Big Brother' Season 25 Casts Show's First Hearing-Impaired, Sikh and Australian Houseguests — Meet the Contestants Julie Chen Moonves will return to host 'Big Brother' when the reality competition kicks off its 25th season Wednesday night By Dana Rose Falcone Dana Rose Falcone Dana Rose Falcone is a Staff Writer covering TV at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for seven years. Dana Rose's work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Men's Fitness and Us Weekly. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on July 31, 2023 01:07PM EDT Trending Videos Julie Chen Moonves. Photo: CBS The Big Brother season 25 house officially has some new residents. On Monday, Big Brother announced the 16 cast members who will move in during Wednesday’s live 90-minute premiere and compete for $750,000. The group includes a handful of firsts for the show, including the first hearing-impaired houseguest, the first Sikh houseguest, the first female houseguest over 60, the first Australian houseguest and the first houseguest from Appalachia. And there might just be a theme among the contestants’ names, with three of them being named Red, Blue and America. The Wildest ‘Big Brother’ Moments Ever, from Dan’s Funeral to Keesha’s Birthday The show has been teasing the twist for season 25, with Big Brother alums Frankie Grande, Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes breaking into the house and activating a Time Laser in hopes of rewriting their Big Brother journeys. Instead, the laser beam left the whole house looking like it belongs in a comic book. The twist will be confirmed during Wednesday’s Big Brother season 25 premiere, which will see Julie Chen Moonves return as host. Read on to meet the 16 houseguests who will take on the challenge — and make a guess as to who might be the first Head of Household. America Lopez 'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest America Lopez. Sonja Flemming/CBS Age: 27 Hometown: Edinburg, Texas Current City: Brooklyn Occupation: Medical Receptionist Blue Kim 'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Blue Kim. Monty Brinton/CBS Age: 25 Hometown: Riverside, California Current City: New York City Occupation: Brand Strategist Bowie Jane 'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Bowie Jane. Sonja Flemming/CBS Age: 45 Hometown: Melbourne, Australia Current City: Los Angeles Occupation: Barrister/DJ Cameron Hardin 'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Cameron Harding. Sonja Flemming/CBS Age: 34 Hometown: Eastman, Georgia Occupation: Stay-at-home dad Cory Wurtenberger 'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Cory Wurtrnberger. Sonja Flemming/CBS Age: 21 Hometown: Weston, Florida Occupation: College Student Felicia Cannon 'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Felicia Cannon. Sonja Flemming/CBS Age: 63 Hometown: Tacoma, Washington Current City: Kennesaw, Georgia Occupation: Real Estate Agent Hisam Goueli 'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Hisam Goueli. Sonja Flemming/CBS Age: 45 Hometown: Minneapolis Current City: Seattle Occupation: Geriatric Physician Izzy Gleicher 'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Izzy Gleicher. Sonja Flemming/CBS Age: 32 Hometown: New York City Occupation: Professional Flutist Jag Bains 'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Jag Bains. Sonja Flemming/CBS Age: 25 Hometown: Omak, Washington Occupation: Truck Company Owner Jared Fields 'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Jared Fields. Sonja Flemming/CBS Age: 25 Hometown: Norwalk, Connecticut Occupation: Exterminator Kirsten Elwin 'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Kirsten Elwin. Sonja Flemming/CBS Age: 25 Hometown: Orlando, Florida via Dominica Current City: Houston Occupation: Molecular Biologist Luke Valentine 'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Luke Valentine. Sonja Flemming/CBS Age: 30 Hometown: Weston, Florida Current City: Coral Springs, Florida Occupation: Illustrator Matt Klotz 'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Matt Klotz. Sonja Flemming/CBS Age: 27 Hometown: Cameron Park, California Current City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana Occupation: Deaflympics Gold Medalist Mecole Hayes 'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Mecole Hayes. Sonja Flemming/CBS Age: 30 Hometown: St. Louis Current City: Upper Marlboro, Maryland Occupation: Political Consultant Julie Chen Moonves Gives First Glimpse of 'Big Brother' Season 25 House: 'Let’s Get This Game Started!' Red Utley 'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Red Utley. Sonja Flemming/CBS Age: 37 Hometown: Gatlinburg, Tennessee Occupation: Sales Reilly Smedley 'Big Brother' season 25 houseguest Reilly Smedley. Sonja Flemming/CBS Age: 24 Hometown: Portland, Maine Current City: Nashville Occupation: Bartender Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Big Brother season 25 premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.