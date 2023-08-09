'Big Brother' Season 25 Houseguest Luke Valentine Removed from Series After Using the N-Word on Live Feed

Luke Valentine, a houseguest on Big Brother season 25, has been removed from the series after using a racial slur on a Paramount+ live feed.

CBS and Big Brother's producers confirmed the news in a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday.

“Luke violated the Big Brother code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night’s show," the statement reads.

Valentine's removal came after he was caught using the N-word during a conversation on Paramount+'s live feeds.

The moment — which was captured by a user on X (formerly known as Twitter) — showed Valentine chatting with fellow contestants Jared Fields, Cory Wurtenberger and Hisam Goueli. After making the racist slur, he laughed and attempted to correct himself with the word “dude” instead.

Following the moment, fans and viewers instantly went on social media to call for Valentine's removal.

"Production should remove Luke. Set an example. Show current and future players that language like that will not be tolerated,” tweeted Andy Herren, who won Big Brother in season 15. “Hoping they actually do the right thing and address Luke’s comment. The way it so casually came out of his mouth is really upsetting."

Big Brother season 21 competitor Kat Dunn wrote, "Big Brother needs to expel Luke, it’s just how it is. At this point, keeping him in the house would be a slap in the face to every person who has stood up for or tried to change the racist allegations that the show has experienced in the past. We’ve come too far for some random dude to come in and ruin it week 1. #BB25"

This isn't the first time Big Brother has been embroiled in racial controversy.

Last season, houseguest Kyle Carpenter was evicted from the house after making comments about race, according to Variety. Fans also voiced their anger on social media after micro-aggressions were made against fellow houseguest — and eventual winner — Taylor Hale, who is Black.

In season 22, contestant Memphis Garrett faced criticism after he was accused of calling David Alexander, who is Black, the N-word. An online petition and CBS investigation followed but the network ultimately determined he had not said the slur, per Variety.

Season 21 winner Jackson Michie also issued an apology in June 2020 after he was accused of being occasionally racist, particularly following his comments about the nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

That same season, fans slammed the CBS reality show for alleged racist remarks and behavior after three contestants of color were eliminated. In a statement to PEOPLE at the time, CBS addressed the backlash and denied that the show's casting was "racially motivated."

“BIG BROTHER is a multi-platform reality competition show about a group of people who live in a house for several months with no contact from the outside world. The audience is able to view the show during the multiple weekly broadcasts as well as on the 24/7 live, online stream, which captures unedited content of the contestants unfiltered moments in the House,” they said. “At times, the Houseguests say things that we do not condone. We share some of the viewers’ concerns about inappropriate behavior and offensive comments, and producers have addressed specific incidents with the Houseguests involved. However, there is absolutely no truth that the casting of the show is racially motivated, that the Houseguests’ behavior is predetermined or that the outcome is controlled in any way.”

