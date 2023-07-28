'Big Brother' Alums, Including Frankie Grande, Break into the Season 25 House to Tease the Twist

Frankie Grande, Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes tried to turn back time, but with no success.

In a first look at the season 25 house, the three Big Brother alums, who all lost their seasons, broke into the house with the Time Laser hoping to go back in time and become BB champs.

"The moment is finally here," Grande, 40, says in a video posted on Big Brother’s Twitter account Friday. “We’re going to activate the Time Laser, go back in time to our seasons.”

Reyes, who appeared on season 3 and 7, adds, “It is time to rewrite history and take back the victories we so deserve.”



Haynes, 35, hoped to say “bye, bye” to The Brigade alliance that dominated season 12, and Grande declares The Hitmen — a.k.a. season 16’s Final Two Cody Calafiore and Derrick Levasseur — “are toast.”

“Sorry, Derrick, but I’m going to expose your little undercover secret,” Grande continues.

Haynes also had one more thing she hoped to redo by going back to her time on the show. “I will not be losing my dignity on a slippery wiener this time,” she says, referring to a hot dog challenge on season 12.

With that, the vets fire up the Time Laser and it starts beaming out across the house. They soon realized something had gone wrong.

“What have we done?” Grande asks.

Reyes, 51, notes that they got the laser from “Meow Meow Enterprises” before the three of them decide to ditch the house and leave it cartoonified.

The season 25 twist will be fully revealed on Wednesday’s premiere.



On Thursday, host Julie Chen Moonves teased a look at the house’s kitchen and its chess board.

“Whose House? #BB25 House!” Chen Moonves, 53, captioned her Instagram post. “So excited to be back in these doors. Who’s ready for Season 25?! Let’s get this game started!”



The season 25 key art also drops some hints at the twist.

“Do you see what I see 👀👀,” Chen Moonves wrote on Instagram Monday. “So excited to reveal this #BB25 key art for you all. But we had to wait until the Houseguests were sequestered because there's many clues to this season's theme. Can you guess?”

Courtesy of Julie Chen Moonves

Big Brother season 25 premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.