'Big Brother' 25's First Big Twist Is 'Survivor' Alum Cirie Fields — Who's the Mom of a Fellow Houseguest

Published on August 3, 2023 10:44AM EDT
Warning: This post contains spoilers from the season 25 premiere of Big Brother on CBS.

The unexpected has arrived in the Big Brother 25 season premiere. 

Wednesday night’s episode of the CBS strategy series offered one twist before the show ended: Cirie Fields.

As the original 16 houseguest filed back into the Big Brother house from their first nomination competition (yes, Wednesday’s episode did not feature a Head of Household game) they were met with flowing champagne and a new face. 

Big Brother 25

CBS

Fields was awaiting them and was soon revealed as the surprise 17th player. A little background on Fields — she’s appeared on four seasons of Survivor and has previously described herself as a “couch potato.” That hasn’t stopped her from proving fiercely competitive on reality TV. She’s also the recent winner of Peacock’s The Traitors, which saw her steal the prize pot after tricking her costars into believing she wasn’t a Traitor. 

One more important detail: Fields is the mother of fellow houseguest Jared. During Jared’s welcome package, he spoke in detail about how his reality TV mom inspires him. But he vowed to keep his relationship to Fields a secret so as to not become a target. 

Big Brother Scramble Verse: Jared Fields

CBS

Now that Fields and Jared are sharing a house — and competing against each other for the $750,000 — it’s anyone’s guess if he’ll admit their connection ... or accidentally call her mom. Just as easily, Fields could slip up about her son, either by mistake or as a benefit to her own game.

Big Brother’s premiere featured another twist explainer. This season, the Big Brother house has been split into four multiverses: the BB Comicsverse, the Humiliverse, the Scaryverse, and the Scrambleverse. Host Julie Chen Moonves explained that any of these verses can take over at a moment’s notice and throw the current gameplay into chaos. 

Four mini games kicked off the season’s competitions, and the loser from each was automatically nominated for eviction. Jared is already one player who could be sent home, alongside Kirsten, Felicia and Corey. 

Big Brother returns with an all-new episode Sunday night. From there, the series will air Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

