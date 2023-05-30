'Big Bang Theory' Star Kunal Nayyar's N.Y.C. Penthouse Hits Market for $3 Million — See Inside

The two-story penthouse is located in a luxury building that offers a concierge service and an in-house dry cleaner among other amenities

By
Updated on May 30, 2023 04:47 PM
Kunal Nayyar NYC apt for sale
Photo:

Getty; Provided by Sotheby's International Realty

Kunal Nayyar is letting go of his two-story penthouse in New York City!

The Big Bang Theory star's one-bedroom, two-bathroom Fifth Avenue home is currently listed for $2.8 million with Alison Glestein and J. Eric Becker of Sotheby’s International Realty,

Nayyar, who played Raj Koothrappali on the hit CBS sitcom from 2007 until it ended in 2019, and his wife, former Miss India Neha Kapur, also sold an impressive property in Los Angeles in recent years, letting go of their Spanish colonial-style compound for $3.89 million in September 2020. That house was also featured by Architectural Digest in 2017.

Kunal Nayyar NYC apt for sale

Provided by Sotheby's International Realty

The Manhattan apartment features plenty of luxury amenities, including a chef's kitchen equipped with a top-of-the-line Viking oven, four-burner cooktop, and refrigerator,

Kunal Nayyar NYC apt for sale

Provided by Sotheby's International Realty

The primary bedroom suite — which features custom closets and a marble-clad bathroom — is located on the top floor of the historic building, adjacent to a sitting area overlooking a 418-square-foot landscaped terrace.

Additional building amenities include a fitness center, a 24-hour doorman, a concierge service, an in-house dry cleaner and tailor, a daily housekeeping service, and a full-time superintendent.

Kunal Nayyar NYC apt for sale

Provided by Sotheby's International Realty

Nayyar recently played the voice of Guy Diamond in Trolls Band Together alongside an all-star cast including Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Troye Sivan, Daveed Diggs, Camila Cabello, Eric Andre and Amy Schumer.

Other notable titles the British actor has appeared in include Nickelodeon's Sanjay and Craig, 2012's Ice Age: Continental Drift and 2014's The Scribbler.

