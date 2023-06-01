Biden Reaffirms Commitment to LGBTQ+ Community as Pride Month Begins, Denouncing ‘Hateful Laws’ and Violence

President Joe Biden is reaffirming his support for the LGBTQ+ community as Pride Month begins.

In a proclamation released on Wednesday, the 46th U.S. president honored the overall movement of people living "openly and authentically," but stressed, "there is more generational work to do."

"During Pride Month, we honor a movement that has grown stronger, more vibrant, and more inclusive with every passing year," Biden, 80, began the statement. "Pride is a celebration of generations of LGBTQI+ people, who have fought bravely to live openly and authentically. And it is a reminder that we still have generational work to do to ensure that everyone enjoys the full promise of equity, dignity, protection, and freedom."

Biden wrote that state and local legislatures "have already introduced over 600 hateful laws targeting the LGBTQI+ community" in 2023 alone.

"Books about LGBTQI+ people are being banned from libraries," he said. "Transgender youth in over a dozen States have had their medically necessary health care banned. Homophobic and transphobic vitriol spewed online has spilled over into real life, as armed hate groups intimidate people at Pride marches and drag performances, and threaten doctors' offices and children's hospitals that offer care to the LGBTQI+ community."

Added Biden, "Our hearts are heavy with grief for the loved ones we have lost to anti-LGBTQI+ violence."

MOLLY RILEY/AFP via Getty Images

Biden then went on to praise how "resilient" and "unapologetically proud" LGBTQI+ Americans are, also noting the courage of young people and youth leaders demonstrating walkouts in protest of discriminatory laws.



"They are not alone: My entire Administration stands proudly with the LGBTQI+ community in the enduring struggle for freedom, justice, and equality," he shared. "And we are making strides."

He also addressed the "disproportionate levels of homelessness, poverty, and unemployment" in the LGBTQI+ community and stressed the importance of ending the "crisis of violence against transgender women and girls of color."

Explaining we are all "inextricably linked," Biden emphasized that "when one group's dignity and equality are threatened, we all suffer."

"This month and every month, let us celebrate the pride that powers the movement for LGBTQI+ rights and commit to doing our part to help realize the promise of America, for all Americans."



Pride Month is an entire month dedicated to the uplifting of LGBTQ+ voices, celebration of LGBTQ+ culture and the support of LGBTQ+ rights. Throughout the month of June, nationwide, there have traditionally been parades, protests, drag performances, live theater and memorials and celebrations of life for members of the community who lost their lives to HIV/AIDS. It is part political activism, part celebration of all the LGBTQ+ community has achieved over the years.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While kicking off Pride Month last year, Biden continued to urge Congress to vote on the Equality Act, which would expand the 1964 Civil Rights Act to prohibit discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation and gender identity.

"I will always have your back as your President so that you can be yourself and reach your God-given potential," he wrote in a proclamation last May. "Today and every day, my Administration stands with every LGBTQI+ American in the ongoing struggle against intolerance, discrimination, and injustice."



Concluding this year's proclamation, Biden said: "I call upon the people of the United States to recognize the achievements of the LGBTQI+ community, to celebrate the great diversity of the American people, and to wave their flags of pride high."