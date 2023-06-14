Bhutan's King and Queen Are Expecting a Royal Baby — Another Sibling for the Dragon Prince!

King Jigme Khesar and Queen Jetsun Pema are already parents to two sons: Prince Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel and Prince Jigme Ugyen Wangchuck

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Updated on June 14, 2023 10:28AM EDT
Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan and King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck attend the Coronation Reception For Overseas Guests at Buckingham Palace
King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema. Photo:

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

There’s a royal baby on the way in Bhutan!

On Tuesday, King Jigme Khesar and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan shared the happy news that they are expecting their third child in the fall.

"Their Majesties, The Druk Gyalpo and Gyaltsuen are happy to share the news that Her Majesty is expecting their third child, due in early autumn," the Instagram announcement shared by both the King and Queen read. "Their majesties wish to thank everyone for their continued good wishes and prayers."

The new addition will make them a family of five. King Jigme Khesar and Queen Jetsun Pema are already parents to two young sons — Prince Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel, 7, who is also known as the Dragon Prince as his father's heir, and Prince Jigme Ugyen Wangchuck, 3, who is known as Prince Gyalsey Ugyen.

RELATED: Bhutan's Dragon Prince and His Little Brother Share Sweet Moment in New Photos 

Queen Jetsun Pema, 33, and King Jigme Khesar, 43, tied the knot in October 2011 and welcomed their sons in the years that followed. Nicknamed the "Will and Kate of the Himalayas," the couple carries out similar ceremonial roles and diplomatic duties.

The royals recently attended the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla in London on May 6, and Queen Jetsun Pema hit the road again to attend the epic royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan to Rajwa Alseif on June 1. She attended the wedding with her sister-in-law, Princess Euphelma of Bhutan.

If the Queen’s baby on the way is a boy, he will be born third in the line of succession to the Bhutan throne. If the child is a girl, however, she could be displaced by a future younger brother. The constitution dictates that princes take precedence over princesses in the line of succession to the Golden Throne of Bhutan. 

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan at the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

RELATED: Kate Middleton and Prince William Join Royals from Around the World in Epic Group Photo — Can You Spot Them?

Although Bhutan's royal baby is due in the fall, the new addition's name will not be revealed right away. The Dragon Prince's name was not revealed until a few months after his birth — following custom in Bhutan, his name was not revealed until after a special Buddhist naming ceremony.

"When the time comes for Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck to serve his country, he must always place the concerns of his country above all else and serve his people justly with great love and dedication," King Jigme said at a public ceremony. "It will be his sacred responsibility to build a harmonious and just society, and thereby, fulfill all the aspirations of his people. He must live such a life as a good human being and serve his country in a manner that it will be exemplary and worthy of emulation."

Similarly, Prince Gyalsey Ugyen was born in March 2020, but his name wasn't announced until June.

The Dragon Prince and Prince Gyalsey Ugyen have given the public a few glimpses of their adorable bond when they’ve tagged along with their parents for official outings in recent years.

Last September, the princes joined the King and Queen during a short royal tour of the Southern Dzongkhags district. The trip marked Prince Gyalsey Ugyen's first visit to the south, and he received a special religious offering to mark the milestone as the Dragon Prince watched on.

In May 2022, the boys joined their mom and dad to celebrate the 400th Anniversary of the founding of its Central Monk Body at Punakha Dzong. The family of four attended the prayer ceremony together, where Prince Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel looked at his little brother with love.

RELATED:  From Britain to Bhutan — Meet the Cutest Royal Kids Around the World!

In another photo, the younger prince looked at his elder sibling — perhaps for guidance on what to do!

