See Beyoncé's Glamorous Style Evolution From It-Girl to Global Icon

From her girl group days to her sensational solo career, see how Queen Bey's fashion has changed over the years

By
Zoey Lyttle
Zoey Lyttle Author Bio headshot
Zoey Lyttle
Zoey Lyttle is an Editorial Assistant at PEOPLE. She writes digital specials across all entertainment verticals and has been working at PEOPLE since July 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 4, 2023 02:04PM EDT
Beyonce attends the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend, a new ultra-luxury resort on January 21, 2023
Beyoncé. Photo:

Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty

As Beyoncé's music stylings have evolved, so too have her fashion choices. She helped define classic Y2K trends during her Destiny's Child days, wearing funky patterns and cut-out tops alongside her girl group. As a sensational breakout star, she sparkled on every red carpet, trying out statement accessories and sequined everything at events around the world.

Today, Queen Bey's glittering style inspires hoards of fans to turn stadiums into dazzling seas of silver and sparkles with their outfits. She's even invited concert-goers to mimic her looks by wearing their "most fabulous silver fashions" to her Renaissance World Tour.

Take a look back at all the girl group getups, daring dresses and statement metallic moments along Beyoncé's fashion journey.

01 of 22

Beyoncé Performs with Destiny's Child in London in 1998

Beyonce of Destiny's Child
Beyoncé.

Fred Duval/FilmMagic

During her earliest on-stage years, Beyoncé and her Destiny's Child bandmates coordinated their looks with simple-yet-stylish performance attire. For this late-'90s concert across the pond, Bey wore a warm-toned camouflage mini with buttons and a collar.

02 of 22

Beyoncé with Destiny's Child at the 1999 Soul Train Music Awards

Destiny's Child: LeToya Luckett, LaTavia Robertson, Kelly Rowland and Beyonce Knowles at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California
LeToya Luckett, LaTavia Robertson, Kelly Rowland and Beyonce Knowles.

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Coordination was the name of the game for Destiny's Child on the red carpet; group members (from left to right) LeToya Luckett, LaTavia Robertson, Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé donned violet ensembles with slight variations for the 13th annual Soul Train Music Awards in Los Angeles. Bey wore a long-skirted version of their group look paired with a matching cut-out top.

When she won the CFDA fashion icon award in 2016, Beyoncé reflected on those outfits in her early career. "When we were starting out in Destiny’s Child, high-end labels, they didn’t want to dress four black, country, curvy girls,” she said, crediting her mother Tina Knowles for doing all their designs. "She used her talent and her creativity to give her children their dreams.”

03 of 22

Beyoncé at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards

Beyonce
Beyoncé.

Steve Granitz Archive 1/WireImage

Beyoncé didn't just walk the red carpet at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards – she also co-hosted the event's pre-show! In her wavy-printed high-low dress, Beyoncé looked like Y2K perfection as she interviewed stars like Aaliyah before the night's ceremony.

04 of 22

Beyoncé at the Opening of Giorgio Armani's 2001 Exhibition

Beyonce Knowles
Beyoncé.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Never one to stop glittering, Beyoncé paired sequin pants with a jewel encrusted top to celebrate the opening of a Giorgio Armani exhibition at New York City's Guggenheim Museum.

05 of 22

Beyoncé Attends the 2002 Grammys with Destiny's Child

Beyonce Knowles of Destiny's Child at the The Staples Center in Los Angeles, California
Beyoncé.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Beyoncé wore a sheer purple skirt over a matching bodysuit when she, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams accepted their third Grammy. They won best R&B performance by a duo or group for their song "Survivor."

06 of 22

Beyoncé at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards

Beyonce Knowles
Beyoncé.

KMazur/WireImage

Queen Bey started showing her love of metallics early in her career. Her gold gown for the 2003 MTV Movie Awards combined vintage and modern styles with its ribbon-laced bodice and flowing, high-slit skirt.

07 of 22

Beyoncé at the 2004 Grammys

Singer/actress Beyonce Knowles poses backstage after winning 5 Grammy Awards in the Pressroom at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards held on February 8, 2004

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Beyoncé made a splash at her first Grammys as a solo artist nominee. With five golden gramophones to take home, the singer had the perfect accessories to match her mermaid-style dress with high-neck jeweled detailing.

08 of 22

Beyoncé at the 2005 MTV VMAs

Beyonce during 2005 MTV Video Music Awards - MTV News Platform Arrivals at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida
Beyoncé.

J. Merritt/FilmMagic

Beyoncé's era of statement bracelets began in the mid-aughts, as seen on her wrist at the 2005 VMAs. The golden girl opted for silver fabric over gold but didn't spare a single sparkle with her glittery wrap dress.

09 of 22

Beyoncé at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006

Beyonce Knowles at the Hotel Martinez in Cannes, France

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

At the Cannes premiere of her 2006 musical drama Dreamgirls, the multi-hyphenate talent kept her style in the family. Bey wore a peacock-inspired halter dress from her mom Tina Lawson's fashion label House of Deréon. The metallics came through on her wrist, with layered bangles in mixed metal tones.

10 of 22

Beyoncé at the 2007 Grammys

Beyonce, winner Best Contemporary R&B Album for "B'Day" at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California
Beyoncé.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Today's most Grammy-awarded artist wore more silver to the 2007 ceremony, where she nabbed best contemporary R&B album for B'Day. The win pushed her Grammy count into double digits.

11 of 22

Beyoncé at the Premiere of 'Cadillac Records' in 2008

Beyonce Knowles attends the premiere of "Cadillac Records" at the AMC Loews 19 on December 1, 2008
Beyoncé.

Jim Spellman/WireImage

At the premiere of the biopic Cadillac Records, in which she played Etta James, Beyoncé stepped away from bright shades and metallics and leaned into classic Hollywood trends. The star wrapped herself in a black Zuhair Murad dress with a plunging neckline and sheer skirt patterned with sequins.

12 of 22

Beyoncé at the 2009 NAACP Image Awards

Singer Beyonce attends the 40th NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on February 12, 2009
Beyoncé.

Maury Phillips/WireImage

Beyoncé was honored with the NAACP's outstanding female artist award in 2009, when she stood out in a bright cerise dress lined with silver sequins around her waist and over her shoulder. She even paired her usual chunky bangle accessories to the coin-colored trim.

13 of 22

Beyoncé at the 2010 Grammys

Singer Beyonce Knowles arrives at the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010
Beyoncé.

Jason Merritt/Getty

New decade, new style! Beyoncé left the sequins and chunky bangles at home for music's big night in 2010. She wore a pale pink, form-fitting dress with short sleeves and a ribbed texture design. After slaying the red carpet, the singer went on to win six Grammys during the ceremony.

14 of 22

Beyoncé attends the Met Gala with Jay-Z in 2011

-Z (L) and Beyonce attend the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011
Beyoncé.

Dimitrios Kambouris/FilmMagic

For her second Met Gala appearance, Queen Bey dressed for the 2011 theme, Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty, in an elaborate Emilio Pucci number. While her husband Jay-Z wore a simple white tuxedo, Beyoncé stole the show in her lace-trimmed mermaid gown, which dropped into a flared tulle skirt.

15 of 22

Beyoncé at the 2013 Release of Her Self-Titled Album

Entertainer Beyonce attends a release party and screening for her new self-titled album "Beyonce" at the School of Visual Arts Theater on December 21, 2013
Beyoncé.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Beyoncé celebrated the release of her fifth studio album in a black mosaic ensemble with matching boots.

16 of 22

Beyoncé at the 2014 Grammys

Singer Beyonce poses in the press room during th 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014
Beyoncé.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The "Halo" singer tried out some new styles at the 2014 ceremony, from her cropped hair to her red carpet attire. She looked angelic in a daring Michael Costello design: a sheer dress with strategic white floral appliqués.

17 of 22

Beyoncé at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Beyonce arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 22, 2015
Beyoncé.

Anthony Harvey/Getty

A year later, Bey revisited the white dress-short hair combo in an elegant long-sleeved dress. But she did bring out some signature metal with gold peep-toe heels and a shiny clutch to match.

18 of 22

Beyoncé at the 2016 MTV VMAs

Beyonce attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards Arrivals at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016
Beyoncé.

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Today, Beyoncé stands as the artist with the most VMA wins. In 2016, she won eight of her 29 total wins while wearing an elaborate, feather-topped gown. The statement look was complete with sequins running its length and a bodice with exposed boning.

19 of 22

Beyoncé at the 2017 Grammys

Singer Beyonce, winner of Best Urban Contemporary Album for 'Lemonade' and Best Music Video for 'Formation,' poses in the press room during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017
Beyoncé.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

In 2017, a pregnant Beyoncé covered her baby bump in sparkling crimson to take home two Grammy awards – one for each of her twins on the way! The ceremony marked her first red carpet appearance and on-stage performance since announcing that she and Jay-Z were expecting two little siblings for their first born, Blue Ivy Carter.

20 of 22

Beyoncé at 'The Lion King' Premiere in 2019

Beyonce attends the premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019
Beyoncé.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

The voice behind Nala showed up to The Lion King premiere dripping in silver jewels. Her sparkling bodice flowed into a sheer black skirt decorated with crystals. Bey walked the red carpet with her daughter Blue Ivy, who wore a simpler version of the jaw-dropping look.

21 of 22

Beyoncé at the 2021 Grammys

Beyonce accepts the Best R&B Performance award for 'Black Parade' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021
Beyoncé.

Kevin Winter/Getty

Beyoncé broke the record for most Grammys wins in 2021, and her milestone golden award stood out against her black off-the-shoulder minidress. Even her statement earrings matched the historic moment.

22 of 22

Beyoncé at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai in 2023

Beyonce attends the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend, a new ultra-luxury resort on January 21, 2023
Beyoncé.

Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty

The industry icon visited Dubai for a private concert to celebrate the grand reveal of the luxury Atlantis The Royal resort, her first live performance since 2018. Before she took the stage, Beyoncé attended an opening party draped in – what else? – luxe metallic gold fabric. She paired her cut-out, netted look with a bronze overcoat that draped behind her on the carpet.

Related Articles
Cher attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Searchlight Pictures' "Chevalier" at El Capitan Theatre on April 16, 2023
Cher Says Her Secret to Staying Young Is Wearing Jeans and Keeping Her Hair Long
Coco Gauff of the United States poses on the purple carpet during the draw ceremony for the 2022 WTA Finals, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at the Hotel Drover on October 28, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas; Frances Tiafoe of Team World poses for a photograph during a Gala Dinner at Somerset House ahead of the Laver Cup at The O2 Arena on September 22, 2022 in London, England
Coco Gauff Teases Frances Tiafoe About His US Open Outfit, Jokes Carlos Alcaraz 'Looked Better'
Martha Stewart Shares End-of-summer Thirst Trap
Martha Stewart Posts Another Sexy 'Thirst Trap' Photo After Teasing She Might Before the End of Summer
Emma Corrin attends a photocall for the MiuMiu Women's Tales during the Venice Days at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 03, 2023
Emma Corrin Wears Bold Olive Green Cardigan and Briefs Look in Venice—See the Photos
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell attend the GO Campaign 15th Annual GO Gala hosted by Lily Collins at City Market Social House on October 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Lily Collins Shares Romantic Anniversary Tribute to Husband Charlie McDowell: ‘Lifetime to Come’
JoJo new hair
JoJo Debuts Sassy New Marilyn Monroe-esque Blonde Look: 'Hard Launch'
Gabrielle Union Almost Bares All in Sheer Silver Dress and Thong for Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour
Gabrielle Union Almost Bares All in Sheer Silver Dress and Thong For Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour
Kimora Lee Simmons Shares Throwback Photo With Daughter Aioki Lee Simmons
Kimora Lee Simmons Shares Hilarious Kitchen Mishap by Daughter Aoki: 'Wrong Soap'
Britney Spears Debuts New Snake Tattoo Amid Divorce from Sam AshgariÂ 
Britney Spears Debuts New Snake Tattoo amid Divorce from Sam Asghari: 'I'm So Excited'
Olivia Palermo Venice Film Festival 2023
Go Inside Olivia Palermo's Glam Night at the 2023 Venice Film Festival (Exclusive)
Barbara Palvin Arrives Barefoot at Venice Film Festival for Her First Red Carpet Since Marrying Dylan Sprouse
Barbara Palvin Arrives Barefoot in Venice for Her First Red Carpet Since Marrying Dylan Sprouse
George and Amal Clooney DVF Awards
Amal Clooney Lovingly Teases Husband George Clooney in DVF Awards Acceptance Speech: ‘He Is a Rising Star’
Megan Thee Stallion in this Burberry catsuit
Megan Thee Stallion's Burberry Catsuit and More Can't-Miss Style Moments of the Week
Jaime King Spotted with Bright Cherry Red Hair During Friend Lunch Outing
Jaime King Spotted with Bright Cherry-Red Hair During Outing in Los Angeles
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk Shares a Steamy Photo Wearing a Sheer White Mini Dress — See the Photo!
Selena Gomez mirror selfie
Selena Gomez Pairs Her Teeny-Tiny Shorts with Her Hot New Accessory: A Brace for Her Broken Hand