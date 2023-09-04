Take a look back at all the girl group getups, daring dresses and statement metallic moments along Beyoncé's fashion journey.

Today, Queen Bey's glittering style inspires hoards of fans to turn stadiums into dazzling seas of silver and sparkles with their outfits . She's even invited concert-goers to mimic her looks by wearing their "most fabulous silver fashions" to her Renaissance World Tour.

As Beyoncé's music stylings have evolved, so too have her fashion choices. She helped define classic Y2K trends during her Destiny's Child days, wearing funky patterns and cut-out tops alongside her girl group. As a sensational breakout star, she sparkled on every red carpet, trying out statement accessories and sequined everything at events around the world.

01 of 22 Beyoncé Performs with Destiny's Child in London in 1998 Beyoncé. Fred Duval/FilmMagic During her earliest on-stage years, Beyoncé and her Destiny's Child bandmates coordinated their looks with simple-yet-stylish performance attire. For this late-'90s concert across the pond, Bey wore a warm-toned camouflage mini with buttons and a collar.

02 of 22 Beyoncé with Destiny's Child at the 1999 Soul Train Music Awards LeToya Luckett, LaTavia Robertson, Kelly Rowland and Beyonce Knowles. Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Coordination was the name of the game for Destiny's Child on the red carpet; group members (from left to right) LeToya Luckett, LaTavia Robertson, Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé donned violet ensembles with slight variations for the 13th annual Soul Train Music Awards in Los Angeles. Bey wore a long-skirted version of their group look paired with a matching cut-out top. When she won the CFDA fashion icon award in 2016, Beyoncé reflected on those outfits in her early career. "When we were starting out in Destiny’s Child, high-end labels, they didn’t want to dress four black, country, curvy girls,” she said, crediting her mother Tina Knowles for doing all their designs. "She used her talent and her creativity to give her children their dreams.”

03 of 22 Beyoncé at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards Beyoncé. Steve Granitz Archive 1/WireImage Beyoncé didn't just walk the red carpet at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards – she also co-hosted the event's pre-show! In her wavy-printed high-low dress, Beyoncé looked like Y2K perfection as she interviewed stars like Aaliyah before the night's ceremony.

04 of 22 Beyoncé at the Opening of Giorgio Armani's 2001 Exhibition Beyoncé. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Never one to stop glittering, Beyoncé paired sequin pants with a jewel encrusted top to celebrate the opening of a Giorgio Armani exhibition at New York City's Guggenheim Museum.

05 of 22 Beyoncé Attends the 2002 Grammys with Destiny's Child Beyoncé. Steve Granitz/WireImage Beyoncé wore a sheer purple skirt over a matching bodysuit when she, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams accepted their third Grammy. They won best R&B performance by a duo or group for their song "Survivor."

06 of 22 Beyoncé at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards Beyoncé. KMazur/WireImage Queen Bey started showing her love of metallics early in her career. Her gold gown for the 2003 MTV Movie Awards combined vintage and modern styles with its ribbon-laced bodice and flowing, high-slit skirt.

07 of 22 Beyoncé at the 2004 Grammys Frederick M. Brown/Getty Beyoncé made a splash at her first Grammys as a solo artist nominee. With five golden gramophones to take home, the singer had the perfect accessories to match her mermaid-style dress with high-neck jeweled detailing.

08 of 22 Beyoncé at the 2005 MTV VMAs Beyoncé. J. Merritt/FilmMagic Beyoncé's era of statement bracelets began in the mid-aughts, as seen on her wrist at the 2005 VMAs. The golden girl opted for silver fabric over gold but didn't spare a single sparkle with her glittery wrap dress.

09 of 22 Beyoncé at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006 Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage At the Cannes premiere of her 2006 musical drama Dreamgirls, the multi-hyphenate talent kept her style in the family. Bey wore a peacock-inspired halter dress from her mom Tina Lawson's fashion label House of Deréon. The metallics came through on her wrist, with layered bangles in mixed metal tones.

10 of 22 Beyoncé at the 2007 Grammys Beyoncé. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage Today's most Grammy-awarded artist wore more silver to the 2007 ceremony, where she nabbed best contemporary R&B album for B'Day. The win pushed her Grammy count into double digits.

11 of 22 Beyoncé at the Premiere of 'Cadillac Records' in 2008 Beyoncé. Jim Spellman/WireImage At the premiere of the biopic Cadillac Records, in which she played Etta James, Beyoncé stepped away from bright shades and metallics and leaned into classic Hollywood trends. The star wrapped herself in a black Zuhair Murad dress with a plunging neckline and sheer skirt patterned with sequins.

12 of 22 Beyoncé at the 2009 NAACP Image Awards Beyoncé. Maury Phillips/WireImage Beyoncé was honored with the NAACP's outstanding female artist award in 2009, when she stood out in a bright cerise dress lined with silver sequins around her waist and over her shoulder. She even paired her usual chunky bangle accessories to the coin-colored trim.

13 of 22 Beyoncé at the 2010 Grammys Beyoncé. Jason Merritt/Getty New decade, new style! Beyoncé left the sequins and chunky bangles at home for music's big night in 2010. She wore a pale pink, form-fitting dress with short sleeves and a ribbed texture design. After slaying the red carpet, the singer went on to win six Grammys during the ceremony.

14 of 22 Beyoncé attends the Met Gala with Jay-Z in 2011 Beyoncé. Dimitrios Kambouris/FilmMagic For her second Met Gala appearance, Queen Bey dressed for the 2011 theme, Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty, in an elaborate Emilio Pucci number. While her husband Jay-Z wore a simple white tuxedo, Beyoncé stole the show in her lace-trimmed mermaid gown, which dropped into a flared tulle skirt.

15 of 22 Beyoncé at the 2013 Release of Her Self-Titled Album Beyoncé. Kevin Mazur/WireImage Beyoncé celebrated the release of her fifth studio album in a black mosaic ensemble with matching boots.

16 of 22 Beyoncé at the 2014 Grammys Beyoncé. Steve Granitz/WireImage The "Halo" singer tried out some new styles at the 2014 ceremony, from her cropped hair to her red carpet attire. She looked angelic in a daring Michael Costello design: a sheer dress with strategic white floral appliqués.

17 of 22 Beyoncé at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Beyoncé. Anthony Harvey/Getty A year later, Bey revisited the white dress-short hair combo in an elegant long-sleeved dress. But she did bring out some signature metal with gold peep-toe heels and a shiny clutch to match.

18 of 22 Beyoncé at the 2016 MTV VMAs Beyoncé. Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Today, Beyoncé stands as the artist with the most VMA wins. In 2016, she won eight of her 29 total wins while wearing an elaborate, feather-topped gown. The statement look was complete with sequins running its length and a bodice with exposed boning.

19 of 22 Beyoncé at the 2017 Grammys Beyoncé. Frederick M. Brown/Getty In 2017, a pregnant Beyoncé covered her baby bump in sparkling crimson to take home two Grammy awards – one for each of her twins on the way! The ceremony marked her first red carpet appearance and on-stage performance since announcing that she and Jay-Z were expecting two little siblings for their first born, Blue Ivy Carter.

20 of 22 Beyoncé at 'The Lion King' Premiere in 2019 Beyoncé. Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage The voice behind Nala showed up to The Lion King premiere dripping in silver jewels. Her sparkling bodice flowed into a sheer black skirt decorated with crystals. Bey walked the red carpet with her daughter Blue Ivy, who wore a simpler version of the jaw-dropping look.

21 of 22 Beyoncé at the 2021 Grammys Beyoncé. Kevin Winter/Getty Beyoncé broke the record for most Grammys wins in 2021, and her milestone golden award stood out against her black off-the-shoulder minidress. Even her statement earrings matched the historic moment.