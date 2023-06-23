Fans Are Praising One of Beyoncé’s Dancers for Helping Her Avoid a Wardrobe Malfunction on Stage: Watch

Beyoncé narrowly avoided a major wardrobe malfunction on stage — and she has one of her backup dancers to thank.



On Wednesday night, during a show in Hamburg, Germany, as part of her Renaissance World Tour, one of the straps of Beyonce’s hot pink outfit started to slip. She was performing her hit song, “Break My Soul.”

A longtime backup dancer — one of the brothers from the infamous dance troupe, Les Twins — saw the wardrobe malfunction about to happen and quickly jumped in front of the singer to block the audience from seeing anything. He then grabbed her hand and placed it on her dress to indicate she needed to do a quick fix.

The dancer's quick thinking helped Queen Bey avoid a potential disaster — and she even gave him a quick knowing smile before they moved on with the routine. Beyoncé didn’t miss one note while the incident took place.

The twin dancers, Larry and Laurent Bourgeois, have been with Beyoncé for many years and after this save, probably many more.

Fans all around the spot where the incident happened captured the moment and shared it across TikTok. The scene can be seen from all angles on the social media platform, and it's so fast, that some fans have asked their fellow Beyoncé fans for even more angles to better understand what happened.

The consensus across the board, though, is that Beyoncé is surrounded by good people who look out for her and who come in clutch in times of need — like saving her from having a bit of a crisis in front of tens of thousands of people!

“He was so smooth with it,” one fan wrote on TikTok about the dancer’s quick thinking. Agreed!

The singer, 41, kicked off her The Renaissance World Tour at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, one month ago, marking her first solo concert outing in seven years.

During the sold-out show, Beyoncé performed 36 tracks for nearly three hours, including various songs from her seventh studio album Renaissance, such as "Alien Superstar," "Cuff It," "Pure/Honey" and "Plastic Off the Sofa."

The concert's set list also featured numerous hits that showcased Beyoncé's decades-long career, including "Crazy in Love," "Partition" and "Love on Top."

Beyonce's husband JAY-Z and daughter Blue Ivy, 11, were also in attendance to show their support during the concert, which is produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation. Now, however, Blue performs right alongside her mom on stage.

The mom of three kicked off the evening in an Alexander McQueen fall 2023 look, per Vogue, before she transitioned into a silver bodysuit that featured a circular cutout across her torso.

Beyoncé then donned other glamorous looks through the night, including a pearl-embellished Balmain bodysuit, a dress that changed color thanks to a UV light, and another bodysuit that featured hands with red nail polish placed strategically around her body.

Beyoncé has changed up her wardrobe as her tour dates have gone on, even pulling out a special rotation to mark Juneteenth. For her June 18 concert in Amsterdam, the Grammy winner wore only Black designers on stage.

One of the designs was her own Ivy Park creation (which just so happens to be the one that nearly gave her a wardrobe malfunction in Hamburg) that she wrote on Instagram was inspired by "Studio 54, Bob Mackie and the disco era.”

