Beyoncé and Zendaya Have an Ultra Glam Moment in the Front Row at the Louis Vuitton Show

The two sat side by side for Pharrell's debut show as menswear creative director for the fashion house

By
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in V Magazine, The Daily Dot, Salon, and Document Journal.

Published on June 20, 2023 11:30PM EDT
Zendaya, Beyonce, Jay Z
Zendaya, Beyonce, Jay Z. Photo:

Best Image/BACKGRID

Now this is glam.

Beyoncé, 41, attended the Louis Vuitton menswear show on Tuesday with her husband, Jay Z, 53. Also in attendance? Bonafide film and TV It girl and star of Beyoncé’s “Freedom” music video, Zendaya. And it just so happens that the two sat side by side in the front row for the show.

In a video that has since gone viral on Twitter, the Euphoria star, 26, was seen leaving her conversation to approach Beyoncé before the show began. The pair hugged and shared a quick hello.

The two powerhouses attended the show in eye-catching garments. The “Love on Top” singer took a break from her globe-trotting Renaissance World Tour to view the show, stepping out in a flashy gold Louis Vuitton suit. The logoed power suit was paired with a black and gold chain-link handle Louis Vuitton bag and oversized sunglasses. 

Meanwhile, the Dune actress, who had made headlines hours before the trailer drop of her new film Challengers, strutted to her seat in a jeweled draping unbuttoned shirt and wide-leg pants. The look’s jewels created intricate patterns all across her body, and it was paired with a simple black Louis Vuitton bag and delicate light jewelry placement. 

The Spring/Summer 2024 runway was the first public showing of Pharrell Williams’ work as new creative drector of Louis Vuitton Men’s, following the death of Virgil Abloh in 2021. Given the celebratory occasion, the guest list was stacked to the brim. 

Alongside the likes of Beyoncé, Jay Z and Zendaya, other guests included Rihanna and husband A$AP Rocky, actor Jared Leto and Kim Kardashian.

As the show reached an end Pharrell walked the length of the runway, sporting a pixelated camouflage suit and bejeweled eyewear. His appearance was met with a standing ovation from the starry crowd. 

