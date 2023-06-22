Beyoncé Wore Her Photographer's Jeans on 'Dangerously in Love' Album Cover

The photographer of Beyoncé’s Dangerously in Love album cover is sharing some behind-the-scenes details from the iconic photoshoot.

While speaking with Insider to mark the upcoming 20th anniversary of the album’s release, photographer Markus Klinko revealed that the singer ended up borrowing an item of clothing from him for the shoot — the denim jeans he was wearing that day.

During the chat, Klinko noted how Beyoncé, 41, had referenced an image he had previously captured of Laetitia Casta, titled "The Web," as inspiration for the shoot. In the shot, the French model is seen lying on a bejeweled spider web and wearing threads of sparkling material.

“She said she really loved that image and if we could do something like that, just smaller, on her. And I didn't really know how to interpret that," he explained to Insider. "That image is very blue, mainly blue, dark blue. When she said it, I didn't really immediately know what to do about it."



Beyoncé wore photographer Markus Klinko's jeans for the album cover shoot. Courtesy Everett Collection

Klinko said when he arrived at the shoot, Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson — who was her stylist at the time — had brought along a diamond-encrusted web-style top that would help them replicate the image in their own way.

"She brought this diamond top and I immediately recognized it as an opportunity," Klinko said. "I brought it up to Beyoncé and I said, 'Well, here you go. That's what we should do.' ”

Klinko noted, however, that Beyoncé wasn’t a fan of the item. "She said she didn't like it," he explained. "She didn't think it worked because her mom wanted to pair it with these long skirts. Beyoncé said, 'This is going to look very prom or red carpet, and I don't want to do that.' “

He continued, “Beyoncé said, 'Well, we don't have any denim. We didn't bring any.' I said, 'You might fit in my own jeans that I'm wearing.’ She said, 'Okay, let's try.' So we did."



Photographer Markus Klinko, who shot the album cover. Amy Graves/Getty Images

Nearly 20 years later, Klinko says he still has the jeans after the "Crazy in Love" singer returned them to him in pristine condition.

"It was very cute, because Beyoncé took them with her after the shoot. And then on our next shoot for Pepsi, she brought them back and she had them wrapped and dry-cleaned," he told Insider. "She gave them back to me and she said, 'Thank you so much and please don't sell them on eBay.' "

The 2003 record, which went on to win five awards at the 2004 Grammys, was Beyoncé's debut solo album.

