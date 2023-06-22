Beyoncé Wore Her Photographer's Jeans on 'Dangerously in Love' Album Cover

Photographer Markus Klinko revealed he offered the singer his blue jeans to create the iconic cover for her 2003 debut solo album

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 22, 2023 09:11AM EDT
Beyonce Knowles, 2003
Beyoncé wore a diamond-encrusted top and low-rise blue jeans for the cover of her 2003 debut solo album, 'Dangerously in Love'. Photo:

Courtesy Everett Collection

The photographer of Beyoncé’s Dangerously in Love album cover is sharing some behind-the-scenes details from the iconic photoshoot. 

While speaking with Insider to mark the upcoming 20th anniversary of the album’s release, photographer Markus Klinko revealed that the singer ended up borrowing an item of clothing from him for the shoot — the denim jeans he was wearing that day.

During the chat, Klinko noted how Beyoncé, 41, had referenced an image he had previously captured of Laetitia Casta, titled "The Web," as inspiration for the shoot. In the shot, the French model is seen lying on a bejeweled spider web and wearing threads of sparkling material. 

“She said she really loved that image and if we could do something like that, just smaller, on her. And I didn't really know how to interpret that," he explained to Insider. "That image is very blue, mainly blue, dark blue. When she said it, I didn't really immediately know what to do about it."

Beyonce Knowles, 2003
Beyoncé wore photographer Markus Klinko's jeans for the album cover shoot.

Courtesy Everett Collection

Klinko said when he arrived at the shoot, Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson — who was her stylist at the time — had brought along a diamond-encrusted web-style top that would help them replicate the image in their own way. 

"She brought this diamond top and I immediately recognized it as an opportunity," Klinko said. "I brought it up to Beyoncé and I said, 'Well, here you go. That's what we should do.' ”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Klinko noted, however, that Beyoncé wasn’t a fan of the item. "She said she didn't like it," he explained. "She didn't think it worked because her mom wanted to pair it with these long skirts. Beyoncé said, 'This is going to look very prom or red carpet, and I don't want to do that.' “ 

He continued, “Beyoncé said, 'Well, we don't have any denim. We didn't bring any.' I said, 'You might fit in my own jeans that I'm wearing.’ She said, 'Okay, let's try.' So we did."

Markus Klinko attends the 2000s Exhibition Opening at Mouche Gallery
Photographer Markus Klinko, who shot the album cover.

 Amy Graves/Getty Images

Nearly 20 years later, Klinko says he still has the jeans after the "Crazy in Love" singer returned them to him in pristine condition. 

"It was very cute, because Beyoncé took them with her after the shoot. And then on our next shoot for Pepsi, she brought them back and she had them wrapped and dry-cleaned," he told Insider. "She gave them back to me and she said, 'Thank you so much and please don't sell them on eBay.' "

The 2003 record, which went on to win five awards at the 2004 Grammys, was Beyoncé's debut solo album.

Related Articles
Rihanna mascara routine Instagram
Rihanna Shows Off Her 'Hella Thicc' Eyelashes in Relatable Mascara Routine Video: 'They're Real'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock (13979213aa) Sarah Jessica Parker Sarah Jessica Parker and Michael Patrick King Celebrate 'Sex and the City' 25th Anniversary and 'And Just Like That' Season 2, Empire State Building, New York, USA - 21 Jun 2023
Sarah Jessica Parker Is Polka-Dot Perfection as She Steps Out in New York City
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish Opens Up About Exploring Her Feminine Side in the Public Eye
Eva Longoria attends the 'Representing Stories of Worth' conversation during the Cannes Lions 2023
Eva Longoria's Colorful Dress Has a Massive Slit and a Skin-Baring Cutout — See Her Look!
Dua Lipa posing in a bikini in a bathroom
Dua Lipa Dares to Bare in a $725 Polka-Dot Bikini from Her Versace Collection: 'My Summer Outfit'
Sarah Jessica Parker on location for "And Just Like That..." on November 03, 2022 in New York City.
Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals the ‘Complicated’ Path to Rewearing Carrie’s Wedding Dress in 'And Just Like That…'
Sylvester Stallone attends the "Tulsa King" premiere on November 09, 2022 in New York City.
Sylvester Stallone, 76, Reveals the Drugstore Skincare Brand He Uses to Keep His Skin in ‘Good Shape’
Kim Kardashian Dances to Ex-Husband Kanye West's Tracks at Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton Show
Kim Kardashian Sings and Dances to Ex-Husband Kanye West's Track at Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton Show
Jay-Z and BeyoncÃÂ© arrive at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
Pharrell Williams' First Show for Louis Vuitton Had the Most Starry Front Row Ever — See Who Was There
Leni Klum
Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Shares Candid Makeup-Free Selfie on Instagram — See the Pic!
Zendaya, Beyonce, Jay Z
Beyoncé and Zendaya Have an Ultra Glam Moment in the Front Row at the Louis Vuitton Show
Pharrell Williams acknowledges the audience at the end of the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on the Pont Neuf, central Paris, on June 20, 2023
These Are the Best Moments from Pharrell Williams' Debut Louis Vuitton Runway Show
Chris Pine outside Zegna show during the Milan Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2024.
Chris Pine Makes a Style Statement by Going Barefoot in Milan During Men's Fashion Week
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber seen out for dinner in West Village on June 17, 2023 in New York City. (
Hailey Bieber Proves That a Slinky Little Slip Dress Will Never Go Out of Style
Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West leave K.West's Sunday Service At Theatre Des Bouffes Du Nord - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 01, 2020 in Paris, France.
Khloé Kardashian Praises Kim for No Longer ‘Relying on’ Ex Kanye West for Style Confidence: She's Come 'So Far'
Katy Perry bangs
Katy Perry Debuts Baby Bangs While Celebrating the Anniversaries of Her Iconic Hits