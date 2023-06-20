Beyoncé Honors Juneteenth by Wearing All Black Designers at Her Concert — Including Her Own Ivy Park Creation

“I’m proud to be among the very talented Black designers featured in last night’s show to celebrate Juneteenth,” the star wrote on Instagram

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
Published on June 20, 2023 11:48AM EDT
Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR at Johan Cruijff Arena on June 18, 2023 in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Beyoncé onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR. Photo:

Kevin Mazur/WireImage 

Beyoncé honored Juneteenth on her Renaissance World Tour.

The "Break My Soul" singer, 41, enlisted the help of exclusively Black designers to dress her at her Amsterdam show the day before the holiday, which marks the end of slavery in the United States.

“In honor of Juneteenth, everything I wore for RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR tonight was created exclusively by Black designers,” the star wrote on Instagram following her second of two back-to-back shows in the Netherlands capital city.

In the post, the Renaissance songstress shared photos of herself in a red, crystal-embroidered dress designed by Maximilian Davis, creative director of Ferragamo. Beyoncé posted another Davis-designed look from the June 18 show — a slinky metallic minidress paired with matching chrome accessories: thigh-high boots, gloves, sunnies and a wide-brimmed hat.

The star spammed her Instagram with several more posts highlighting her Amsterdam ‘fits, including a futuristic, armor-like bodysuit and a full-body snakeskin ensemble designed by Balmain’s creative director, Olivier Rousteing.

Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR at Johan Cruijff Arena on June 18, 2023 in Amsterdam, Netherlands

Kevin Mazur/WireImage 

The designer thanked Beyoncé in a heartfelt Instagram post on Juneteenth, writing, “In the industry where we have to all fight, I want to thank you [for your] support last night all the black designers that had created their own space in this tough industry. This was THE CELEBRATION.”

Rousteing continued, “The Renaissance world tour is about freedom, expression, and LOVE. Your support, your vision and your strength to not create an evolution but making a REVOLUTION, will and is, part of the History. Thank you for reminding us that fights are not over and let’s keep pushing for a better world for the next generations.”

The “Love on Top” singer also shared a carousel on Instagram highlighting one of her own Ivy Park creations, a neon pink, sparkly, disco-inspired number she also wore at the Amsterdam show.

“I started designing this collection over a year ago,” she wrote in the caption. “I was so engulfed in all things RENAISSANCE and was inspired by Studio 54, Bob Mackie and the disco era.”

The Lemonade songstress continued, “I wanted to do a modern twist using the signature IVY PARK neon and bring disco to the beach in this swim collection. I’m so happy to share this with you and even more proud to launch it for the first time on the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR.”

“I’m proud to be among the very talented Black designers featured in last night’s show to celebrate Juneteenth,” she finished.

Queen Bey also wore pieces by Feben, Ibrahim Kamara for Off-White and LaQuan Smith.

