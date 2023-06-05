Beyoncé's Tour Wardrobe Includes Custom Tiffany & Co. 'Renaissance' Earrings and 41 Pairs of Jimmy Choo Shoes

If you thought Beyoncé’s stage looks couldn’t get anymore lavish, think again.

Since embarking on her sold-out Renaissance World Tour last month (supporting her seventh studio album of the same name), the record-breaking Grammy winner, 41, has stunned her fanbase with both her incredible performing skills and her impeccable taste in designer costumes.

On the roster of labels in charge of creating custom looks for the star (including Paco Rabanne, Mugler and David Koma) is Tiffany & Co. which was named the official jeweler of Beyoncé’s tour following her first stop in Stockholm, Sweden, last month. (The partnership is more than ideal, considering Beyoncé and husband JAY-Z were named brand ambassadors in 2022.)

The brand first debuted a one-of-kind pair of diamond-encrusted in-ear-monitors, which Beyoncé wears so that she can hear the band and sound mixes safely in a loud stadium. Hers are blinged out in 4.5 carats worth of diamonds.

It's just one of the soon to be many pieces to hit the stage thus far.

During her latest stop in London, Beyoncé greeted her crowd in a pair of “Renaissance” dangle earrings encrusted in jewels, so lengthy they hang just below her collarbones.

But there’s more. Jimmy Choo is another label to have teamed up with the musician.

In a new interview with Vogue, the label's creative director Sandra Choi revealed she helped create 41 pairs of shoes made to aesthetically fit Beyoncé’s current disco-era and built to sustain her feet during her shows, which last nearly three hours (and yes, there's choreography involved).

“It’s fashion based, but I had to think about the functionality of it,” Choi told the outlet of her design approach. Of course, there were requests for pieces that "really sparkled."

Elements like the height of the shoes’ heels were considered heavily for Beyoncé’s comfortability, while corset-like boning were built inside the footwear to create security and snugness.

Beyoncé is no doubt taking center stage in all of her couture glory. Yet, she’s also been sharing the sartorial spotlight with her mini-me daughter Blue Ivy Carter, whom she shares with the “Empire State of Mind” rapper.

While performing numbers "My Power" and "Black Parade” from her 37-song setlist in Paris, the “Alien Superstar” musician danced alongside her 11-year-old daughter before letting her eldest show off her talent.

For each of her appearances since then, Blue Ivy has rocked some serious outfits coordinating with her superstar mom, from a red zip-up jumpsuit too a silver chrome set, all worn with sunglasses in cool girl-style.

