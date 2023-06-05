Beyoncé's Tour Wardrobe Includes Custom Tiffany & Co. 'Renaissance' Earrings and 41 Pairs of Jimmy Choo Shoes

The 32-time Grammy winner's tour wardrobe is custom curated just for her

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 5, 2023 05:30 PM
Tiffany & Co. is pleased to announce that Beyonce wore Custom Tiffany RENAISSANCE Earrings
Photo:

Images are courtesy of Parkwood

If you thought Beyoncé’s stage looks couldn’t get anymore lavish, think again. 

Since embarking on her sold-out Renaissance World Tour last month (supporting her seventh studio album of the same name), the record-breaking Grammy winner, 41, has stunned her fanbase with both her incredible performing skills and her impeccable taste in designer costumes.

On the roster of labels in charge of creating custom looks for the star (including Paco Rabanne, Mugler and David Koma) is Tiffany & Co. which was named the official jeweler of Beyoncé’s tour following her first stop in Stockholm, Sweden, last month. (The partnership is more than ideal, considering Beyoncé and husband JAY-Z were named brand ambassadors in 2022.)

Tiffany & Co. is pleased to announce that Beyonce wore Custom Tiffany RENAISSANCE Earrings

Images are courtesy of Parkwood


The brand first debuted a one-of-kind pair of diamond-encrusted in-ear-monitors, which Beyoncé wears so that she can hear the band and sound mixes safely in a loud stadium. Hers are blinged out in 4.5 carats worth of diamonds.

It's just one of the soon to be many pieces to hit the stage thus far.

During her latest stop in London, Beyoncé greeted her crowd in a pair of “Renaissance” dangle earrings encrusted in jewels, so lengthy they hang just below her collarbones.

Tiffany & Co. is pleased to announce that Beyonce wore Custom Tiffany RENAISSANCE Earrings

Images are courtesy of Parkwood

But there’s more. Jimmy Choo is another label to have teamed up with the musician.

In a new interview with Vogue, the label's creative director Sandra Choi revealed she helped create 41 pairs of shoes made to aesthetically fit Beyoncé’s current disco-era and built to sustain her feet during her shows, which last nearly three hours (and yes, there's choreography involved).

“It’s fashion based, but I had to think about the functionality of it,” Choi told the outlet of her design approach. Of course, there were requests for pieces that "really sparkled."

Elements like the height of the shoes’ heels were considered heavily for Beyoncé’s comfortability, while corset-like boning were built inside the footwear to create security and snugness.

Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 30, 2023

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Beyoncé is no doubt taking center stage in all of her couture glory. Yet, she’s also been sharing the sartorial spotlight with her mini-me daughter Blue Ivy Carter, whom she shares with the “Empire State of Mind” rapper. 

While performing numbers "My Power" and "Black Parade” from her 37-song setlist in Paris, the “Alien Superstar” musician danced alongside her 11-year-old daughter before letting her eldest show off her talent. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

For each of her appearances since then, Blue Ivy has rocked some serious outfits coordinating with her superstar mom, from a red zip-up jumpsuit too a silver chrome set, all worn with sunglasses in cool girl-style. 

Related Articles
Kristin Cavallari Gets 3 Teeny-Tiny Zodiac Tattoos â and Then Inks Her Artist!
Kristin Cavallari Gets 3 Teeny-Tiny Zodiac Tattoos — and Then Inks Her Artist!
Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa Says She Still Has Clothes from 30 Years Ago in Her Closet: ‘They Come Back’ in Style!
Gisele Bundchen/Instagram
Gisele Bündchen Honors Mother Nature for World Environment Day with Serene Outdoor Snaps
Helen Mirren attends the Ora! Film Festival
Helen Mirren Embraces Barbiecore Trend in Sparkly Hot Pink Sequin Dress
gabrielle union instagram
Gabrielle Union Shares Video of Her Gray Roots After Taking Out Her Braids: 'Welcome to Old Age, Kids'
Olivia Wilde Debuts New Bangs
Olivia Wilde Debuts New Shaggy Bangs on Instagram: 'Bed Head Bang Report'
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber feud
Hailey Bieber Shuts Down Rumored Feud with Kendall Jenner with Cute Poolside Selfie
Sofia Richie Asks Husband Elliot Grainge to Narrate a Getting Ready TikTok with a Purposefully Bad Outfit
Elliot Grainge Hilariously Narrates Sofia Richie's Over-the-Top Outfit TikTok: 'Is This a Joke?'
Jennifer Garner attends STARZ's 'Party Down' Season 3 FYC screening
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
Paul McCartney, Ariana Grande, Kelly Rowland, JAY-Z and More Watch Beyoncé Perform in London
Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian at a photo shoot on South Beach Miami
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Throwback Bikini Snap with Sister Khloé: ‘Serious Vibes’
Ariana Grande Jokingly Pokes Fun At Her Old ÂCat EyeÂ Makeup in Tutorial TikTok Video
Ariana Grande Jokingly Pokes Fun at Her Old 'Cat Eye' Makeup in TikTok Video
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Shows Off Shorter Hairstyle and Figure in Tiny Black Bikini — See the Photos!
Brooklyn Decker Debuts New Short Hairstyle
Brooklyn Decker Chops Off Her Hair in Dramatic Transformation: 'We Did a Thing'
Sofia Richie and Elliot
Sofia Richie’s Chic Date Night Outfit Includes a Sweet Nod to New Husband Elliot Grainge
Greta Gerwig Barbie Movie Lookalike Dolls
The 'Barbie' Movie Barbie Dolls Just Dropped — and All Eyes Are on Ryan Gosling's Ken