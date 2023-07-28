Beyoncé Has Been Teasing Travis Scott Collab for Months – and No One Knew

Beyoncé was dropping Easter eggs in her tour visuals — and fans were none the wiser.

In an unexpected collaboration, Travis Scott teamed up with Beyoncé for the song “DELRESTO (ECHOES)” off his new album, UTOPIA. While fans were surprised by the collab, they were even more shocked to learn that Beyoncé had been teasing it for months.

On Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, the singer, 41, pops up for an encore in a bee costume, performing her hit “America Has a Problem” from behind a news anchor’s desk. Behind her, stock tickers and headlines blast across the concert’s massive screens.

In one of these on-screen flashes, a newspaper called “The Echo” covers the length of the screen. Sporting “America Has a Problem” as the front-page headline, fans always assumed the graphic was simply an artistic callout to her hit, which she recently remixed with Kendrick Lamar.

The single cover for “DELRESTO (ECHOES),” however, clued listeners into the real meaning of this newspaper. “The Echo” appears yet again in the song’s artwork, with the “America Has a Problem” headline visible but cut off. It seems Beyoncé has been teasing the collaboration for months, with no one knowing the graphic’s true meaning.

The cover of "DELRESTO (ECHOES)".

Beyoncé isn’t the only major name featured on Scott’s new album. Other artists on the album include John Mayer on “Sirens,” Drake on “Meltdown,” Bad Bunny on “K-Pop” and SZA on “Telekinesis.” That’s just a sample of the sprawling list of artists featured on the album, which almost entirely go uncredited.

This isn’t the first time Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour has made headlines. From picking a fan’s wedding song to celebrating Juneteenth by wearing all Black designers, the globe-trotting tour continues to spark viral moments.

Notably, the “Deja Vu” singer has been bringing her daughter, Blue Ivy, out to dance with her for a portion of her three-hour set. Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles shared her happiness at seeing her granddaughter on stage.

"She is 11 years old, and she had one week to prepare, and she's just getting better and better," Knowles said. "So I'm the proud grandma, always."

Beyoncé’s former dance captain Ashley Everett also chatted with PEOPLE exclusively about the viral moment.

"Oh my gosh, I'm like a proud auntie over here," said Everett of seeing clips of Blue Ivy hitting the stage and sticking all the moves on her superstar mom’s international tour stops. "I was [basically] there when she was born.”