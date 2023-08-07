Beyoncé's Team Covers $100K Cost to Keep Maryland Trains Running After Rain Delayed Renaissance Tour Stop

A lightning storm delayed Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stop in Maryland on Sunday night, but Queen Bey and her team made sure fans were able to get home safely.

After attendees were instructed to shelter in place at FedExField in Landover, Maryland for over an hour before the concert was set to start, Beyoncé's team paid $100,000 to keep local trains running later than usual in order for the show to go on.

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority revealed in a press release that the Renaissance World Tour covered the bill "to run more trains, keep all 98 stations open for customers to exit, and other operational expenses" for an additional hour of service on Sunday.

Beyoncé performs in May 2023 in London. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The 41-year-old Grammy winner generally takes the stage around 9 p.m. local time for her headlining set, but FedExField issued "a shelter in place order" via social media at 6:40 p.m. "due to lightning in the area."

"Fans outside of gates and in the parking lots are asked to return to their cars," read a statement posted by the stadium to X (the platform formerly known as Twitter). "All fans inside of the stadium are asked to shelter in place under covered concourse areas and ramps until further notice."

Ticket holders were cleared to "return to their seats" around 8:25 p.m., according to another post from FedExField, which later issued the press release about Beyoncé's team footing the $100,000 cost to continue train service.

Beyoncé performs in June 2023 in Warsaw. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The "Formation" musician's performance reportedly began around 10 p.m., according to Setlist.fm. While it continued raining throughout the show, fans were able to safely enjoy the music and travel home.

Beyoncé also performed at FedExField on Saturday, and the crowd included Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, on a "date night."

“Thanks for a fun date night, @Beyonce!” Harris wrote on Instagram and X alongside a photo of herself rocking a sequined LaQuan Smith shirt for the night out.

Beyoncé performs in June 2023 in Warsaw. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The vice president, 48, was the latest high-profile individual to attend the Renaissance World Tour. Tina Knowles-Lawson, Solange Knowles, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King and Madonna all stepped out for Queen Bey's shows at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 29 and 30.

“I have never in my life experienced something as transcendent," Winfrey, 69, wrote on Instagram after hanging out with Knowles-Lawson, 69, and King, 68, while Beyoncé sang “Break My Soul."

"That kind of talent, synergy, expression, and anointing is something that comes straight from a Source that creates the planets,” Winfrey added. “The dancers, the production, the musicians, and the team in front and behind the scenes, all perfectly align to create a renaissance in today’s world. You must see it 🪩💃🏽.”

