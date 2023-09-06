Beyoncé Surprises Tia Mowry with Epic '90s Nod During Los Angeles Renaissance World Tour Stop: Watch

Tia Mowry got a sweet surprise on Beyoncé’s birthday!

On Monday, the Sister, Sister actress attended Beyoncé’s final Los Angeles-area show on her Renaissance World Tour at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Beyoncé then gave a nostalgic tribute to Mowry, 45, after noticing the actress in the audience.

In the middle of singing her 2011 ballad “1+1,” the Grammy-winning artist created an impromptu remix, adding Mowry’s early '90s single, “Yeah, Yeah, Yeah!” Like Queen Bey, the Twitches star used to be in a girl group with her twin sister, Tamera Mowry, and several other childhood singers.

Tia and Tamera’s paths intertwined with the Houston native when their younger brother Tahj Mowry starred on the hit Disney Channel sitcom Smart Guy. In a 1998 episode of the series titled “A Date with Destiny,” Destiny’s Child made a guest appearance when they performed alongside Tahj in a music video for their song “No, No, No.”

“The first time I met @beyonce was during her Destiny's Child days when she was on a production with my brother @tahj_mowry,” Tia explained in an Instagram post on Tuesday recapping the events that led to Monday’s epic moment.

In her carousel, the first photo showed the four members of Destiny’s Child posing as teenagers with Tia and Tamera.

“From the beginning, Beyoncé's undeniable talent is only rivaled by her incredible kindness and generosity,” Tia continued. “I felt so lucky to have been able to see her perform Renaissance on her birthday!”

She continued, “You can truly see how amazing and detailed an artist she is, and how much thought and love was put into this show.”

She then admitted that “the highlight of the night was when she saw me in the crowd, and she gave me a smile and a hello, and then started singing ‘yeah, yeah, yeah’ from when @tameramowrytwo and I were in the singing group, Voices!”

Tia revealed that she was very surprised by the unexpected gesture, referring to Beyoncé as an icon “who continuously inspires me with her talent, dedication, humility, and beautiful spirit 💗.”

In a pinned comment, one user wrote, “When Black Women Support Each Other It’s A Beautiful Thing🪩🫶🏾🔥 #BlackGirlMagic.”

Other slides also included a cute behind-the-scenes video of Tia getting ready for the show. With Beyoncé’s “CUFF IT” playing over the clip, the mom of two showed off her team of glam professionals prepping her for a sparkly silver outfit — a request from the birthday girl herself.

At the end of August, Beyoncé made an Instagram Story post revealing her “birthday wish.”

“Virgo season is upon us,” her post began. “This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 - 9.22!”

"We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in a house of chrome. See you there!” Beyoncé continued.

“Your B at RWT” she concluded her message.

And Tia wasn’t the only one in for a treat on Monday. Before the show ended, legendary Motown Records songstress Diana Ross made a surprise appearance to sing “Happy Birthday” to Beyoncé.

