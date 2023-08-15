Beyoncé Gives Lizzo Onstage Shout-Out amid Harassment Allegations, Lawsuit: 'I Love You!'

While performing 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)' in Atlanta on Monday, Beyoncé shouted, 'Lizzo! I love you Lizzo!' into her mic

By
Published on August 15, 2023 12:53PM EDT
BeyoncÃ© Shows Support for Lizzo amid Hostile Work Environment Allegations
Photo:

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty, Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty

Beyoncé is voicing her support for Lizzo.

After a lawsuit filed by three of Lizzo's former dancers earlier this month — alleging weight-shaming, racial and sexual harassment — Beyoncé, 41, took a moment to give the "2 Be Loved" singer, 35, a shout-out at her Monday night show in Atlanta.

While performing "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)" Beyoncé shouted, "Lizzo! I love you Lizzo!" into the mic as captured in a now-viral clip making its rounds on social media.

Beyoncé has been routinely naming various iconic singers during the song, including Lizzo's, on her Renaissance World Tour and noticeably omitted the controversial rapper's name in Boston on Aug. 8.

Beyonce performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at MetLife Stadium on July 29, 2023

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

In the remix's third verse, Beyoncé sings in one of the lines: "Betty Davis, Solange KnowlesBadu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl.' "

But during the concert at Gillette Stadium, according to fan-filmed videos, Beyoncé sang "Betty Davis, Solange Knowles; Badu, Badu, Badu, Badu."

However, Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, was quick to shut down the social media chatter, alluding that it was pure coincidence. "She also didn’t say her own sisters name yal should really stop," Knowles commented on a post from The Jasmine Brand.

Lizzo Concert

Getty Images

In the lawsuit filed against Lizzo on Aug. 8, her former dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez alleged that they were pressured by the star into touching nude performers while at a club in Amsterdam, Netherlands and were forced to endure weight shaming.

The suit also accuses Lizzo's dance captain Shirlene Quigley of oversharing her masturbatory habits and sexual fantasies and shaming those who engaged in premarital sex.

On Aug. 10, Lizzo shared a lengthy statement on social media declaring that she was “not the villain” and that the allegations being made against her were “too outrageous” not to address.

“These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelming disappointing,” her Instagram post began. “My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous not to be addressed.”

