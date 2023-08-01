Before Madonna heads out on The Celebration Tour in the fall, she's checking out Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour.

The Queen of Pop was spotted attending Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stop at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday — shortly after her recent health scare — and the "Cuff It" performer gave her a special shoutout during the concert.

"Big shoutout to the queen," said Beyoncé, 41, while performing "Break My Soul" at the show as the "Hung Up" singer watched from a VIP section. "Queen Mother, Madonna, we love you."

The public outing marked one of Madonna's first since she was hospitalized late last month for a “serious bacterial infection.” In a June 28 Instagram post, her longtime manager Guy Oseary first confirmed she had entered the hospital.

Madonna. Getty Images

"On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," wrote Oseary on his Instagram account. "At this time, we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour."

The next morning, PEOPLE confirmed Madonna had returned home and was continuing to recover. "She's feeling better and following doctor's orders and resting," said a source close to the Grammy winner.

Another source told PEOPLE that Madonna's kids — Lourdes, 26, Rocco, 22, David, 17, Mercy, 17, and twins Stella and Estere, 10 — have been "so supportive" throughout the ordeal.

"She's doing better. She still has to rest," added the insider. "She wants to get back to the tour but it's not her focus right now. She's definitely going to tour and it's just a matter of when. And it will be a great concert. She loves to tour."

Last year, Madonna and Beyoncé collaborated on "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)," which incorporates elements of the Queen of Pop's 1990 hit "Vogue" and features shoutouts to musicians including Lizzo, Grace Jones, Missy Elliott, Jill Scott, Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, Solange Knowles, Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland.

Following the song's August release, Beyoncé sent a blooming floral bouquet to Madonna, who shared photos of the bouquet on her Instagram Stories at the time. She also showcased a message sent alongside the gift, which revealed Madonna came up with the remix's title.

"Thank you, Queen," the note read. "I am so grateful for you. You have opened so many doors for so many women. You are a masterpiece genius. Thank you for allowing me to sing in your song and thank you for naming the remix. Love always and forever, B."

Madonna wrote on the photo, "❤️ ❤️ thank you !! from one 👑 to another 👑. I love the remix!"