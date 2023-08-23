Beyoncé Shares ‘Birthday Wish’ for Fans Attending Renaissance World Tour During 'Virgo Season'

Beyoncé is celebrating her birthday month — and “Virgo season” — in style.

On Tuesday, the Grammy-winner — who turns 42 on Sept. 4 — gave fans attending upcoming dates on her Renaissance World Tour some very specific sartorial direction in a fun Instagram Story.

“Virgo season is upon us,” her post began. “This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 - 9.22!”

During the dates Beyoncé listed — which correspond to the singer's zodiac sign, Virgo — her tour will visit Phoenix, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Inglewood, Vancouver, Seattle and Dallas, giving fans in the U.S. and Canada a chance to put together some sparkling attire.

The singer also included an image of a sparkling silver cowboy hat she wears on the tour above her message, which shared her joyful vision for the atmosphere the silver-adorned crowd would create.

Beyonce shared a "birthday wish" for fans attending her Renaissance World Tour during "Virgo season". Beyonce/Instagram

"We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in a house of chrome. See you there!” Beyoncé continued.

“Your B at RWT” she concluded her message.

Beyoncé's “Virgo season” wish comes ahead of her much-celebrated tour wrapping in Kansas City on October 10. The tour has seen an array of high-profile attendees, including Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff, Madonna, Oprah Winfrey and Beyoncé's sister, Solange Knowles.

Beyonce performing in New Jersey in July during the Renaissance World Tour. Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

While the singer herself has wowed audiences across the globe, the on-stage appearance of her eldest child, Blue Ivy Carter, has been a constant source of excitement and inspiration for fans.

The 11-year-old was first spotted dancing under the stage lights during a Paris date of Beyoncé's tour in May. At the time, Queen Bey shared a sweet post on Instagram celebrating her daughter’s appearance.

"My beautiful first born 🙏🏾 I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama," she wrote alongside images of Blue performing choreography during the show. "You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."

The talented tween performed on stage again just a few days later in London, dancing during "My Power" and a rendition of Kendrick Lamar's "Alright."

The mother-daughter performances continued during tour dates in June and July, including an appearance in New York City and during a Philadelphia show where Blue stepped on stage in a camouflage outfit and heels.



The clip, shared by Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles, was accompanied by a sweet caption shouting out the young dancer.

“My Baby Blue Killing it last night in Philly❤️” Tina Knowles wrote in her July 13 post.