Beyoncé's Security Guard Goes Viral After Fans Spot His ‘Impressed’ Smile During Her ‘Energy’ Performance

The singer also declared on her official website that Landover, Maryland, was the “eerbody on mute war winner”

Published on August 9, 2023 12:00PM EDT
BeyoncÃ©Â Security Guard Goes Viral After Fans Spot Handsome Smile During 'Mute'
Beyonce at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on May 29, 2023. Photo:

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Beyoncé isn’t the only one turning heads on her tour.

A security guard on her Renaissance World Tour went viral after fans noticed his smile during the singer’s performance of "Energy" during her concert at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, on Sunday.

A TikTok video captured the moment when Beyoncé, 41, sang the lyrics, “look around, everybody on mute” and the crowd went quiet. The bodyguard, who stood below the stage, broke into a smirk before the music continued.

The video has so far garnered more than 6,000 views on TikTok.

The conversation spilled over on X, formerly known as Twitter, where one user wrote: "The security looked so impressed with that 'Mute' 😂.” Another commenter added, "It's the smile for me." 

The “CUFF IT” singer even declared on her official website that the city was the “eerbody on mute war winner.”

The Grammy winner has issued the "eerbody on mute" challenge throughout her multi-city tour, which encourages the audience to remain silent during that particular lyric. The single is featured on her seventh studio album Renaissance.

BeyoncÃ©Â Security Guard Goes Viral After Fans Spot Handsome Smile During 'Mute'
Beyonce during the Renaissance World Tour in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 10, 2023.

Kevin Mazur/Getty 

After the video went viral, the bodyguard was identified by Entertainment Tonight as James Plaza, who is reportedly a professional bodybuilder.

The Renaissance World Tour has already spawned several viral moments, including a video of Oprah Winfrey dancing with Tina Knowles-Lawson and Gayle King to the singer’s “Break My Soul” at her concert at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. 

“I have never in my life experienced something as transcendent," Winfrey, 69, wrote of the footage.

"That kind of talent, synergy, expression, and anointing is something that comes straight from a Source that creates the planets,” Winfrey added. “The dancers, the production, the musicians, and the team in front and behind the scenes, all perfectly align to create a renaissance in today’s world. You must see it 🪩💃🏽.”

The singer's sister, Solange Knowles, has also gushed about the "Crazy in Love" musician. “That’s myyyy sister yalllll,” Solange, 37, captioned a video from the Maryland show via Instagram Story. “Forever in awe."

Solange also posted a clip of her niece and Beyoncé’s oldest daughter, Blue Ivy, performing on stage with her mom. “Address me as blue’s auntie only,” Solange captioned the clip.

Beyoncé's North American leg of her tour began on July 8 in Toronto, Canada, and is scheduled to wrap on Sept. 27 in New Orleans.

