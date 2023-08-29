Beyoncé to Become Honorary Mayor of Santa Clara, Will Be Given a Key to the City Ahead of 'Renaissance' Tour Stop

Beyoncé will bring the 'Renaissance' World Tour to Santa Clara, California on Wednesday

Beyonce performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia
Who run Santa Clara? Beyoncé

Queen Bey, 41, will be named the honorary mayor of Santa Clara, California and given a key to the city as she brings her Renaissance Tour to the city’s Levi’s Stadium on Wednesday, according to The Mercury News

The outlet reported that Santa Clara City Council will vote on Tuesday night to pass over the title for a day from Mayor Lisa Gillmor to the superstar. 

“The city of Santa Clara is excited about Beyoncé’s upcoming visit to the world-renowned Levi’s Stadium,” Santa Clara spokesperson Michelle Templeton told the publication in a statement. “Her concerts will certainly bring a great deal of energy and excitement.”

The proclamation honoring the “Break My Soul” singer noted how she “has had a tremendous cultural impact as one of the most influential pop culture figures” and mentioned her accolades, such as her 35 Grammys, and philanthropic work, per The Mercury News

It’s not the first time this year that Santa Clara paid tribute to a visiting pop sensation. When Taylor Swift brought her Eras Tour to the city on July 28 and 29, the city council also presented her with the honorary mayoral title and renamed the city as "Swiftie Clara" for the two days. 

Beyonce performs performs onstage during the Renaissance World Tour at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 30, 2023 in London, England.
Beyoncé.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Cities like Atlanta and Minneapolis similarly put into effect “Beyoncé Day,” as reported by The Mercury News

The “Formation” singer kicked off the Renaissance World Tour on May 12 in Stockholm, Sweden. After the European leg wrapped up in late June, and in early July, the performer began taking the tour across North America, which she will continue to do through late September. 

Now that it’s the Grammy winner’s birthday month and Virgo season, or the month of her zodiac sign, she recently announced her wish of how to celebrate with fans attending her concert. 

The “Cuff It” artist, who turns 42 on Sept. 4, recently shared a request on Instagram, asking fans to wear something sparkly to her show. She wrote, “Virgo season is upon us. This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 - 9.22!”

Beyoncé continued, "We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in a house of chrome. See you there!” 

The Renaissance World Tour is Beyoncé’s highest-grossing tour yet, per Billboard, and continues to be a highly celebrated event. 

It’s already seen a handful of high-profile attendees, including Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff, Madonna, who the singer shouted out on stage, Oprah Winfrey and Beyoncé's sister, Solange Knowles.

