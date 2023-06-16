Beyoncé Reveals Sex of Couple's Baby in Epic Renaissance Tour Moment: 'God Bless You!'

"Since the beginning of the show, I’ve seen this sign that says: 'Do my gender reveal,' " Beyoncé told the crowd

Published on June 16, 2023 12:08PM EDT
Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
Photo:

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Beyoncé is responsible for the most epic gender reveal!

During a stop at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany on her Renaissance World Tour, the "Break My Soul" singer, 41, paused the show to highlight a fan's sign that asked for Bey's assistance with a gender reveal.

"I wanna do this right, because, since the beginning of the show, I’ve seen this sign that says: 'Do my gender reveal,' " the mother of three said in a viral video. "I just want to do it right! Do I have to open the envelope?"

"Can somebody hand me the envelope, please?" Beyoncé asked. As she opened the letter containing the gender, she gave a sly smile.

The pop diva simply said "girl" into the microphone in a tone similar to her 2011 hit single "Run the World (Girls)." She then gave her well wishes to the soon-to-be parents as the crowd cheered.

"Congratulations! Congratulations, beautiful!" she said. "God bless you!"

The Beyhive praised the viral moment, saying it would go down in history as one of the best gender reveals. "No one would ever hear the end of this if I was that baby," one Twitter user commented. "She’s an international treasure," another added.

Since hitting the road this past May, the 32-time Grammy winner has had several standout moments on tour. Her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, has joined her onstage as a backup dancer multiple times. Beyoncé gushed about her performance in a post on Instagram.

“My beautiful first born 🙏🏾 I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama,” the “Formation” singer wrote alongside a photo and two videos, showing off Blue's dance moves from her first appearance in Paris.

The post included a picture of Blue Ivy onstage — the 11-year-old wearing silver sunglasses, a sparkly turtleneck, and baggy silver pants, twinning with her mom. “You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel," she captioned the moment.

More recently, Blue Ivy joined her mom on stage for the Barcelona leg of the tour where she was surprised by the sight of a sign made in her honor. 

In a video from the moment shared on Twitter, Blue Ivy was dressed in all red and wore sunglasses. She waved to fans as she stepped onto the stage at Barcelona’s Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. As she smiled at the crowd, an audience member could be heard in the video shouting: “Hey Blue!” 

The pre-teen then looked toward the camera, seemingly surprised, before she began her dance routine to "My Power."

The side-by-side clips also showed the fan who made the video holding a glittery sign that read, “GO AWF BLUE! #IVY LEAGUE.”

