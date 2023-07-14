See All Beyoncé’s Best Looks from Her Renaissance World Tour — from Balmain to Ivy Park

Ahead, see Beyoncé's best show looks so far.

Performing for nearly three hours during each of her shows hasn't stopped the global superstar from commanding attention from her Beyhive fans in some of the most creative, avant-garde designs.

Since embarking on her international Renaissance tour – supporting her expansive discography, from the classics to her new Renaissance tracks – in May, the 32-time Grammy winner has proved that she isn't afraid to push the envelope when it comes to her daring stage costumes.

If there’s anyone who will deliver the most outstanding tour wardrobe, it's Beyoncé .

01 of 13 Beads Galore Givenchy Givenchy provided one of the newer looks in Beyoncé's wardrobe for her U.S. tour – a cutout micro dress draping in glass beads, stones and bugles. And of course, there were gloves.

02 of 13 Team Tiffany & Co. Kevin Mazur/WireImage Tiffany & Co., the official jeweler of the Renaissance Tour added a bespoke dress made with chains of bezel-set stones to its Renaissance collection, which also includes diamond-encrusted in-ear-monitors. Inspired by Elsa Peretti's designs, the gown – which Beyoncé wore to open her first North American tour stop in Toronto – is crafted from approximately 150 feet of mesh ribbon and woven with 300,000 rings in the mesh. The whole piece took over 200 hours to execute. She complemented the look with vintage stud earrings and a custom anklet.

03 of 13 A Camo Queen Kevin Mazur/WireImage Another look that the singer debuted in Toronto was this camouflage sequined bodysuit, which she wore with a cropped jacket (featuring mega shoulder pads!), gloves and over-the-knee boots. A part of Beyoncé's new look was also her "Crème Brûlée Blonde" hair color, a tri-blonde hue achieved by celebrity hairstylist Rita Hazan, who tells PEOPLE exclusively that she used three shades of blonde to create dimensional "creamy"-looking highlights that complement her skin tone. The pro built the colorway on top of the singer's "Sunwashed Blonde" hue revealed in May – "This is an essential way to go blonder over time without damaging your hair," she advises. "She loves to switch up her color and style and likes to have fun with her color," Hazan says of working with Beyoncé.

04 of 13 A Boss Bee Kevin Mazur/WireImage This Mugler bodysuit certainly had a lot of buzz. Beyoncé wore the bug-like bodysuit – topped off with an antenna headpiece (which later broke during a wardrobe malfunction in London) – for her performance of "America Has a Problem." It's campness was elevated with vinyl over-the-knee boots.

05 of 13 Futuristic Vision Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood Beyoncé chose Balmain for this metallic silver armor, made by designer Olivier Rousteing, with whom the singer released a Renaissance -inspired collection earlier this year.

06 of 13 An Angelic Moment Kevin Mazur/WireImage Dutch label Iris van Herpen created this heavenly one-of-a-kind look over the course of 700 hours. The halo-inspired Heliosphere gown, which Beyoncé wore for her Tina Turner tribute, was made of almost a thousand, individually stitched falcate embellishments that were molded into dimensional shapes by casting silver-marbled silicone.

07 of 13 Ivy Park Pride Kevin Mazur/WireImage Beyoncé celebrated Juneteenth during her show in Amsterdam by wearing costumes exclusively made by Black designers, including herself. The "Cuff It" singer rocked this hot pink look – consisting of a sequin crisscross bodysuit, gloves and fur coat (taken off mid-performance) – that was created through her label Ivy Park and inspired by "Studio 54, [legendary designer] Bob Mackie and the disco era," she wrote on Instagram.

08 of 13 Soaring High in Style Kevin Mazur/WireImage For "Summer Renaissance," the finale song, Beyoncé suspends above the crowd seated atop a blinged-out horse, before flying around the stadium to greet her fans. In Warsaw, Poland, she debuted a green-and-white ensemble complete with a sequin one-piece, sparkly boots and a trailing cape lined with black lycra. Beyoncé's Tour Wardrobe Includes Custom Tiffany & Co. 'Renaissance' Earrings and 41 Pairs of Jimmy Choo Shoes

09 of 13 Lady in Red Kevin Mazur/WireImage Another celebratory Juneteenth outfit came courtesy of Maximilian Davis, creative director of Ferragamo. An elegant ruby red gown, embroidered with crystals, embedded Old Hollywood glamour to her otherwise over-the-top looks. She teamed the one-piece with silver wrist cuffs.

10 of 13 Blue Fit for Royalty Kevin Mazur/WireImage Beyoncé pulled out this regal blue Roksanda number for her London concert. The design stole the show with its sculptural full-body silhouette. Fans Are Praising One of Beyoncé's Dancers for Helping Her Avoid a Wardrobe Malfunction on Stage: Watch

11 of 13 Spacing Out Kevin Mazur/WireImage Beyoncé transformed into a Gucci goddess in Amsterdam, wearing a custom bodysuit laced with iridescent gemstone chains. Her one-piece was layered with a sheer chainmail long-sleeve top also embellished with light-reflective rhinestones. Her accessories: an orbit-shaped hat and cat-eye sunglasses with bling.

12 of 13 Too Classy for this World! Kevin Mazur/WireImage In Warsaw, Beyoncé tapped into her "Alien Superstar" energy with this out-of-this-world Richard Quinn ensemble – a head-to-toe bejeweled suit topped off with a spaceship-shaped face covering. Beyoncé Wears Custom Diamond Tiffany & Co. Earpieces (4.5 Carats Worth!) for Her Sold-Out Renaissance World Tour