29 Beyoncé Concert Outfit Ideas for the Renaissance World Tour Inspired by Fans, Celebrities, and Bey’s Looks

Like many Beyoncé fans, I spent a lot of time thinking about what I’d wear to the Renaissance World Tour, the artist’s first solo tour in seven years. And, on July 29 at MetLife Stadium, the effort paid off when Queen Bey exclaimed from the stage, “I want to say thank you for all your beautiful outfits. It’s my favorite thing to see.”

The crowd around me was dotted with sequins and metallics, disco ball cowboy hats dripping with crystal beads, and micro-bags small enough to hold a phone and two tubes of lipgloss (the essentials). Fans paid homage to the Renaissance album’s sparkling house beats with glittering outfits (and comfortable shoes) to dance for the entirety of the nearly three-hour-long concert.

Finding an outfit that’s glamorous enough to impress the Bey Hive while still feeling “comfortable in my skin” meant hours of online shopping and research — which, as a commerce writer at PEOPLE, is basically my job. I opted for a lightweight, sheer dress layered with a crystal-netted top.

On the night of the show, as I sang along to “Formation” and yelled my way through the “Heated” outro, I also took note of the fabulous outfits in the crowd. The two biggest trends I spotted were metallic silver tops and denim bottoms — both easy to recreate with affordable pieces.

To make your life easier, I rounded up everything you’ll need for a killer Beyoncé concert outfit. Keep scrolling to shop comfortable platform sneakers, metallic tops, sequin dresses, and more Beyoncé concert outfit ideas inspired by celebrities, influencers, and fans who went to the Renaissance tour. We even found the jersey that Blue Ivy Carter wore on stage — and it’s only $20.

Nicholas Rice; H&M

Tops and Bodysuits to Wear to the Beyoncé Concert

If you’re planning to dance all night long, then take a tip from Oprah, who attended the Beyoncé concert on July 30 at MetLife Stadium with her bestie Gayle, and throw on a comfortable blouse and jeans. We’re currently eyeing this one from Target, which has a cute oversized fit. It’s made from soft cotton, which helps keep you cool if it’s hot when the show starts and keeps you cozy when the sun goes down at night.

Lrady Sheer Mesh Bodysuit

Amazon

Another way to be comfortable and still stand out at any concert is with an eye-catching body suit, like this affordable style from Amazon. One customer called it the “perfect concert top” and said it kept them “comfortable for 10 hours.” It comes in a variety of sheer and sparkly styles, and it’s on sale for just $26 right now.

If you’re trying to channel Blue Ivy’s fierce dance moves, then you can pick up the oversized New York T-shirt that she wore onstage at the MetLife Stadium show. Layer it over a denim skirt and throw on a holographic hat to complete your stage-worthy outfit.

Nyah / Boohoo

Dresses and Jumpsuits to Wear to the Beyoncé Concert

Looking like an “alien superstar” is shockingly easy with the right dress. Plus, a breezy dress can help keep you cool while you dance. The Lyaner Mesh Long Sleeve Dress is made from a breathable, stretchy mesh and comes with a comfy black tank top and shorts to wear under. The dress is covered with sparkling constellations, which sets the vibe for an out-of-this-world concert look.

A Beyoncé concert is the perfect opportunity to be as extra as you want and bring out the color, sparkles, and attitude. This sparkly, tasseled dress reminds me of the bright green one worn by a fan named Nyah I saw at the MetLife Stadium show. Her outfit immediately stuck out to me thanks to its unique texture and movement. If you’re trying to channel Bey’s “Cozy” outfit, then a bright pink set, like this one from Lulu’s, is a stylish and comfortable option.

Jennifer Patrone / Macy's

Skirts and Pants to Wear to the Beyoncé Concert

Some of Beyoncé’s most iconic looks have featured denim pants, including the cover art for her 2003 solo album Dangerously in Love. Denim skirts are currently trending, so I’ve got my eye on this light-wash mini skirt from Abercrombie that’s 20 percent off right now. The front slit is a cute detail and also gives you room to dance freely to “Dangerously in Love.”

Of all the outfits I saw in the crowd at the Renaissance show, fan Jennifer Patrone’s silver pants stood out from the rest for their flattering cut and eye-catching shine. I found a similar pair of metallic jeans at Macy’s, and they’re $50 off right now.

Beyonce/Amazon

Accessories to Wear to the Beyoncé Concert

Of course, a dazzling Beyoncé concert outfit is not complete without the right accessories. Let the Renaissance cover art inspire you and grab a glitzy cowboy hat to top off your ‘fit. This shade-shifting hat from Amazon comes in nine different holographic colors to channel your inner Alien Superstar. And, best of all, it’s just $20.

Before you head to the concert venue, remember to check your arena’s rules about what you can and can’t bring inside. Many venues don’t allow bags over a certain size unless the bag is clear, so grabbing a see-through fanny pack, like this one from Amazon, can save you time in the security line, and it allows you to hold your phone, keys, and wallet hands-free during the show.

Lululemon Mini Belt Bag

Lululemon

The internet-famous Lululemon Belt Bag now comes in an adorable mini version, which is the perfect size for a phone and keys. You can clip the bag around your waist or across your body while you dance and then take it anywhere you go post-concert. Plus, it’s less than $40 and comes in eight colors.



Riding the train back to New York City from Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, I was surrounded by fellow fans glittering with rhinestones and sweat. It was clear that we were all still reeling from the once-in-a-lifetime performance we’d just witnessed. The artistry and pride that fans put into their looks is one of the factors that make the show special. If you have a chance to catch the tour, be sure to find an outfit that brings that “Kodak energy.”

Keep scrolling for unique outfit ideas for the Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour — but make sure to hurry and order to get yours in time for the next show!

Veckle Clear Stadium-Approved Fanny Pack

Amazon

Boohoo Black Rhinestone Tassel Trim Cowboy Hat

Boohoo

Free People Del Dole Floppy Hat

Free People

Cider Sequin Middle Waist Mini Skirt

Cider

Lulu’s Only Tonight Hot Pink Two-Piece Jumpsuit

Lulus

Boohoo Embellished Oversized Blazer Dress

Boohoo

Uo Tara Liquid Maxi Slip Dress

Urban Outfitters

