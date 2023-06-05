Paul McCartney, Ariana Grande, Kelly Rowland, JAY-Z and More Watch Beyoncé Perform in London

A-list members of the Beyhive enjoyed the latest leg of the singer's Renaissance World Tour

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

Published on June 5, 2023 03:20 PM
Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
Beyoncé. Photo:

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Beyoncé has some serious A-list members in the Beyhive!

Celebrities including Sir Paul McCartney, Ariana Grande, Kelly Rowland, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, and Sacha Baron Cohen watched as Queen Bey, 41, took to the stage at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London for the latest leg of her Renaissance World Tour on Sunday. 

McCartney, 80, was joined by his wife Nancy Shevell, 63, at the soccer stadium and was spotted chatting to Beyoncé’s husband JAY-Z in the crowd. 

The legendary Beatles musician appeared to be in good spirits as he held a glass of champagne and made his way through the crowd. McCartney also stood near to Beyoncé’s Destiny’s Child bandmate Rowland to watch the "Drunk in Love" singer perform.

Paul McCartney at Beyonce's final London concert at Tottenham Stadium.
Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell.

UnBoxPHD / SplashNews.com

Rowland, 42, was all smiles as she supported her friend and rocked a pair of black sunglasses and a matching black beanie. 

Also sporting a black beanie was JAY-Z, 53, who made time to chat with an animated Baron Cohen. The Borat actor, meanwhile, had opted for a beige hat, black-rimmed glasses and a patterned white shirt for the night out.

His wife, Isla Fisher, joined him at the concert. She was seated near Rowland, according to pictures captured by photographers.

Kelly Rowland,Isla Fisher at Beyonce's final London concert at Tottenham Stadium
Isla Fisher and Kelly Rowland.

UnBoxPHD / SplashNews.com

Two other celebrity members of the Beyhive — Grande, 29, and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 40 — documented their evening watching the singer on social media.

Grande shared a snapshot from the night in an Instagram Story, while Chopra Jonas praised Beyoncé and JAY-Z for their “incredible hospitality” as she posted a series of photos to her Instagram Stories from her spot in the crowd.

Jay-Z,Sacha Baron Cohen at Beyonce's final London concert at Tottenham Stadium
JAY-Z and Sacha Baron Cohen.

UnBoxPHD / SplashNews.com

"'I dream it, I work hard. I grind 'til I own it, I twirl on them haters' — Beyoncé," her Instagram carousel began. “Damn! What a woman and what a night. With my main girls❤️ @tam2cul @drmadhuakhourichopra. So glad you could finally see it @neeshnation ❤️."

Going on to also praise the couple’s 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy — who has been performing with Beyoncé on tour — the Citadel star continued, “Blue Ivy was amazing 🤩. Dancers were 🔥 😘. Thank you #JayZ and Queen @beyonce for the incredible hospitality. Thank you @nickjonas for the most memorable night! Love you baby #renaissanceworldtour.”

Chopra Jonas wasn't the only person impressed with Blue Ivy. On Monday, her grandmother, Tina Knowles, 69, shared an Instagram Reel of the pre-teen dancing on stage with Beyonce the previous night, captioned: "This is hilarious! Blue killing it again with a wardrobe change."

Blue Ivy first appeared on the Renaissance World Tour with her mom last month, the 11-year-old displaying her impressive dance moves at concert dates in both the U.K. and Europe.


On May 29, Blue Ivy delighted fans with her first London appearance, just hours after Beyoncé praised her eldest daughter in an emotional Instagram tribute. 

“My beautiful first born 🙏🏾 I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama,” the “Break My Soul” singer wrote alongside a photo and two videos from Blue Ivy’s appearance at her Paris show. “You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

The post included a picture of Blue Ivy on stage — the pre-teen wearing silver sunglasses, a sparkly turtleneck and baggy silver pants, just like her mother. Beyoncé also included videos of Blue Ivy flawlessly executing the dance moves alongside her backup dancers.

Blue Ivy had surprised crowds in Paris on May 26 with an unexpected cameo on stage dancing alongside her mom.

Ariana Grande at Beyonce concert in London
Ariana Grande's photo of the Beyoncé concert.

Ariana Grande Instagram

She appeared on stage after Beyoncé had begun singing “My Power,” from her 2019 The Lion King companion album, The Gift, and impressed the audience as she led the dancers in the song’s dance breakdown once more. She later danced with her mother’s crew during a rendition of Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright."

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour marks her first world tour since 2018’s On the Run II Tour, which was co-led by her and JAY-Z. This tour, in support of her 2022 album Renaissance, marks her first solo concert outing in seven years.

