Beyoncé's Pittsburgh Renaissance Tour Stop Canceled, Here's Why

The singer's upcoming show in Pittsburgh was reportedly canceled due to "production logistics and scheduling issues"

Published on July 6, 2023
Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
Beyoncé. Photo:

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Beyoncé fans in the Steel City may have to travel elsewhere to see her Renaissance World Tour after the show in Pittsburgh was canceled. 

The "Break My Soul" singer, 41, was scheduled to perform at Acrisure Stadium on Aug. 3. However, on Wednesday, the venue announced the show was canceled "due to production logistics and scheduling issues." Refunds will be issued to fans at the point of purchase, the venue said in a statement. 

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said the city was "fully prepared" to welcome Beyoncé to the city, even planning to honor her with an "official day" to recognize her accomplishments.

Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
Beyoncé.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"We are in conversations with the promoter for the event in order to gain an understanding about what led to the cancelation, and if there is anything we can do as a city to find a new date or location for her show," Gainey wrote in a statement Tuesday.

Beyoncé has not commented on the Pittsburgh show being canceled, but it has already been removed from her tour website. There are no dates listed between her scheduled Aug. 1 show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts and the Aug. 5 and Aug. 6 shows at FedExField in Landover, Maryland. 

The Renaissance World Tour began in Stockholm on May 10. After finishing the European leg of the tour, Beyoncé is scheduled to debut the show in North America in Toronto on Saturday. The tour is scheduled to wrap up in Kansas City, Missouri, on Oct. 1.

Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
Beyoncé.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The Kansas City performance also faced "logistics and scheduling issues," but it was rescheduled. The show was first scheduled for Sept. 18, but GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium announced Wednesday it was moved to Oct. 1 instead.

"All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. If you have any questions or issues regarding your ticket order, please contact Ticketmaster," the venue's message read.

The Seattle stop of the tour was also postponed by one day and will now take place on Sept. 14, according to a tweet by Lumen Field.

During Beyoncé's tour stop in Paris, the singer's eldest daughter with husband JAY-Z, Blue Ivy Carter, joined her mom during performances of "My Power" and "Black Parade." Dressed in a silver jumpsuit that matched Beyoncé's, Blue Ivy joined her mom's backup dancers for a flawless performance.

"Give it up for Blue," Beyoncé told the crowd, which broke into a roaring applause.

Although Beyoncé's dance captain Ashley Everett is sitting out the Renaissance Tour, she told PEOPLE she is closely watching Blue Ivy's performances. "Oh my gosh, I'm like a proud auntie over here," Everett said. "I was [basically] there when she was born."

"I'm just watching her, even from the first show to now, she's just flourishing already," Everett added. "I'm like 'Oh, go Blue boo!' She is ahead of all of us." 

