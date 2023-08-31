Beyoncé Reacts to Being Named Honorary Mayor of Santa Clara: 'Today... I Am the Mayor'

The megastar also posed next to her key to the city in an Instagram post

By
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan is a Senior Digital Writer/Editor at PEOPLE.
Published on August 31, 2023
Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
Beyoncé performs in Poland in June 2023. Photo:

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

It's official: Beyoncé can add another title to her already lengthy resume — mayor.

On Wednesday, the "Break My Soul" musician was named honorary mayor of Santa Clara, California and given a key to the city when she brought her Renaissance Tour to the city’s Levi’s Stadium on Wednesday.

During her concert, Beyoncé, 41, paused to express her appreciation for the honor.

"I'm so excited. I'm so happy to be on stage. Y'alls faces are so beautiful. You know today's special because today...I am the mayor," she told the crowd in a fan-captured TikTok video.

She added, "This is my gratitude tour. I don't take any of this for granted. I know after 25 years I'm still able to do what I love, and it's because of your loyalty and because of your prayers. I'm so grateful for y'all."

Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR at Johan Cruijff Arena on June 18, 2023 in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Beyoncé performs in the Netherlands in June 2023.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage 

To commemorate the evening, Beyoncé also shared a carousel of images on Instagram from the concert, which featured the singer in a sequin red headscarf, a strapless black mini dress with a sweetheart neckline and sparkly black platform boots.

In one of the photos, she poses with a peace sign next to her key to the city.

Another one of the images features a crew member holding up a piece of paper with the caption "Say Hey Mayor Carter."

Beyoncé's publicist Dr. Yvette Noel-Shure accepted the ceremonial declaration on her behalf on Tuesday at a city council meeting, where they voted to hand the title over for a day from Mayor Lisa Gillmor to the superstar.

“Immense gratitude on behalf of Ms. Carter,” Dr. Noel-Schure said. “To all who made the decision to honor her here in Santa Clara and in the state of California. I have worked with Beyoncé now for close to 27 years, and it gives me great joy to see her still being recognized for her contribution to the arts and to society at large.”

She added: “She has spent a great amount of time honing her craft, not just to create memorable anthems around the world, but also mantras to boost confidence to get the strength to get up in the morning."

“The city of Santa Clara is excited about Beyoncé’s upcoming visit to the world-renowned Levi’s Stadium,” Santa Clara spokesperson Michelle Templeton told The Mercury News in a statement. “Her concerts will certainly bring a great deal of energy and excitement.”

