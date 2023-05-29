Beyoncé Praises Daughter Blue Ivy After She Joins Mom on Renaissance Tour: 'I'm So Proud'

Beyoncé is one proud mom.

On Monday, the singer, 41, shared a sweet post on Instagram praising her daughter Blue Ivy, 11, after she joined her mom on stage at her Renaissance World Tour in Paris to dance during two numbers: "My Power" and "Black Parade."

"My beautiful first born 🙏🏾 I'm so proud and thankful to be your mama," the Cuff It singer captioned the post. "You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."

Her post included a picture of Blue Ivy on stage, the pre-teen wearing silver sunglasses, a sparkly turtleneck and baggy silver pants, just like her mother. Beyoncé also included videos of Blue Ivy flawlessly executing the dance moves alongside her backup dancers.

Blue Ivy wasn't the only Carter child in attendance. Fans were quick to spot Beyoncé's daughter Rumi in the crowd as she cheered her sister on. A fan account shared a video on Twitter of Rumi sitting with friends and family at the Stade de France as she cheered on her sibling, even holding up a sign that read "We Love You Blue!" at one point during the show.



Blue received praise from her mom at the show, too. “Give it up for Blue,” Beyoncé, 41, told the crowd after Blue finished dancing, before breaking into applause for her daughter after her performance.



Beyoncé shares daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi, 5 — as well as son Sir Carter, 5 — with husband, JAY-Z.

Over the weekend, Beyoncé's mother and Blue Ivy's grandmother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, celebrated the preteen's concert appearance in a post shared on Instagram.

"Last night I saw my beautiful grandbaby (11) dance in the front of almost 70 thousand people !" Knowles-Lawson, 69, captioned a video of Blue Ivy at the end of her performance.

"She killed it and was as cool as a cucumber! Blue Ivy Carter ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ No Fear❤️❤️," the proud grandma added.

Beyoncé kicked off her Renaissance World Tour at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, earlier this month, marking her first solo concert outing in seven years.



The event's set list features various songs from her seventh studio album Renaissance, such as "Alien Superstar," "Cuff It," "Pure/Honey" and "Plastic Off the Sofa."

It also features numerous hits that showcase Beyoncé's decades-long career, including "Crazy in Love," "Partition" and "Love on Top."