Beyoncé Pays Tribute to Tina Turner During Paris Tour Stop: 'I Wouldn't Be on This Stage Without' Her

"If you’re a fan of mine, you’re a fan of Tina Turner," the singer said during her Renaissance World Tour stop in Paris, France, on Friday evening

By
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice

and Peter Mikelbank
Updated on May 27, 2023 01:02 PM
Beyoncé is remembering Tina Turner's impact on her life.

The singer, 41, honored the late musician during her Renaissance World Tour stop in Paris, France, on Friday evening.

After belting out "Dangerously in Love" for fans at the Stade France, Beyoncé paused and told those in attendance, "I just want to take a second and honor Tina Turner."

"If you’re a fan of mine, you’re a fan of Tina Turner. Because I wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner," she continued. "So I want you guys to just scream so she can feel your love."

Added Beyoncé: "I feel so blessed that I was allowed to witness her brilliance. I also feel very blessed to be here to perform once again in Paris after so many years. Thank you for your loyalty."

Following the news of Turner's death earlier this week, Beyoncé shared an emotional tribute to the iconic artist on her website.

"My beloved queen, I love you endlessly," the "Pure/Honey" singer's message began. "I'm so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way."

"You are strength and resilience," she continued. "You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done."

The message was accompanied by a photo of the pair holding hands and bowing at the 2008 Grammy Awards, where they performed Turner's track "Proud Mary" together. 

Turner died at her home near Zurich in Switzerland after a long illness, her team previously announced.

"With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow," read a post shared on Turner's Instagram.

"Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music," the post continued.

"All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly," it concluded.

Beyoncé kicked off her Renaissance World Tour at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, earlier this month, marking her first solo concert outing in seven years.

The event's set list features various songs from her seventh studio album Renaissance, such as "Alien Superstar," "Cuff It," "Pure/Honey" and "Plastic Off the Sofa."

It also features numerous hits that showcase Beyoncé's decades-long career, including "Crazy in Love," "Partition" and "Love on Top."

Elsewhere during Friday night's show, Beyoncé was joined by daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who performed during the dance breakdown of Beyoncé's “My Power," which is from her 2019 The Lion King companion album, The Gift, as well as her performance of her 2020 single, "Black Parade."

Dressed in a shimmering silver jumpsuit just like her mother, Blue Ivy, 11 — who is the second-youngest Grammy Award winner ever — executed the choreography to both songs flawlessly alongside Beyoncé’s backup dancers.

