Beyoncé Pays Emotional Tribute to Tina Turner: 'My Beloved Queen, I Love You Endlessly'

"I'm so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way," the singer shared of Tina Turner, who died on Wednesday at age 83

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 25, 2023 06:37 AM
Beyonce pays tribute to Tina Turner
Beyoncé and Tina Turner. Photo:

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Beyoncé is remembering her “beloved queen” Tina Turner.

Following the news of Turner's death on Wednesday, the singer, 41, shared an emotional tribute to the iconic artist on her website.

“My beloved queen, I love you endlessly,” Beyoncé's message began. “I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way.”

“You are strength and resilience," she continued. "You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.” 

The message was accompanied by a photo of the pair holding hands and bowing at the 2008 Grammy Awards, where they performed Turner’s track “Proud Mary” together. 

Beyonce pays tribute to Tina Turner
Beyoncé paid tribute to Tina Turner after her death of the age of 83.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

This came after Turner performed her '80s classic “What’s Love Got To Do With It”. She then told the audience, “I’d like to bring out Miss Beyoncé. She and I will sing “Proud Mary”.”

In a resurfaced clip on a Beyoncé fan account on Twitter, Beyoncé is seen meeting Turner to rehearse their Grammy performance. Opening up about Turner and her inspiration, Beyoncé, who excitedly runs over to Turner and embraces her in the video, said at the time, “When I was a kid and I saw her tapes, I wanted to be like her. This is literally a dream to me because she’s the ultimate. To actually be on the stage with her is crazy.” 

The mom of three also shared her admiration for Turner during a tribute performance for the star in 2005. During a celebration for Turner being awarded the Kennedy Center Honor by President George W. Bush, Beyoncé told Turner “I’ll never forget the first time I saw you perform. I never in my life saw a woman so powerful, so fearless, so fabulous — and those legs!”

Beyonce and Tina Turner - Grammy Awards 2008
Beyonce and Tina Turner - Grammy Awards 2008. Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Beyoncé isn’t the only famous face to have paid tribute to Turner’s life and legacy since her death aged 83, with Oprah Winfrey, Diana Ross, Elton John, and Martha Stewart among those who have publicly remembered Turner and her career. 

Mariah Carey also shared her thoughts on Instagram, writing, "The words legendary, iconic, diva, and superstar are often overused and yet Tina Turner embodies them all and so many more - an incredible performer, musician and trailblazer. To me, she will always be a survivor and an inspiration to women everywhere. Her music will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in Peace, Queen ❤️"

The legendary singer died at her home near Zurich in Switzerland after a long illness, her team announced on Wednesday.

Met Gala Beyonce
Beyoncé.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow," read a post shared on Turner's Instagram.

"Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

Related Articles
Dionne Warwick Reflects on Tina Turner's Death: 'Great Ball of Energy'
Dionne Warwick Reflects on Tina Turner's Death: 'Great Ball of Energy'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Oprah Winfrey and Tina Turner arrive at the opening night of "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical" at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)(Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)
Oprah Winfrey Remembers What Tina Turner Told Her 'When Her Time Came to Leave This Earth': She'd Be 'Excited'
Ronnie Wood Posts BTS of Jeff Beck Tribute Show
Ronnie Wood Shares Backstage Photos with Rod Stewart and Johnny Depp from Jeff Beck Tribute Concert
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Steps Out at N.Y.C. Studio After Announcing 'Midnights (Til Dawn Edition)'
Tina Turner and Priscilla Presley
Priscilla Presley Says 'Tina Turner Was One of Elvis' Favorite Performers'
Abbey Road by The Beatles
Chas Newby, One-Time Bassist for The Beatles, Dead at 81
Martha Stewart Tina Turner
Martha Stewart Pays Tribute to 'Goddess' Tina Turner with Adorable Photo of Them Snuggled in Bed
Tina Turner during a photo call for the musical 'Tina - Das Tina Turner Musical' at Mojo Club on October 23, 2018 in Hamburg, Germany.
Inside Tina Turner's Health Struggles, from Cancer to a Kidney Transplant: 'Never-Ending Up and Down'
Tina Turner and Mick Jagger
Tina Turner Revealed She 'Always Had a Crush' on Pal Mick Jagger Just One Month Before Her Death
Erwin Bach and Tina Turner arrive at the press night performance of "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" at the Aldwych Theatre on April 17, 2018 in London, England
Inside Tina Turner's 37-Year Romance with 'True Love' Erwin Bach: 'I Instantly Felt an Emotional Connection'
Tina Turner With Manager Roger Davies - Sep 1999, Tina Turner With Manager Roger Davies (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images)
Tina Turner 'Believed in Herself Completely When Few Others Did,' Remembers Longtime Manager
tina turner
Tina Turner Remembered by Celebs Following Her Death at 83: 'There Will Never Be Another'
Adrienne Warren, Tina Turner
'Tina — The Tina Turner Musical' Team React to Singer's Death: Her 'Legacy Lives On'
Angela Bassett Honors Tina Turner After Her Death
Angela Bassett Remembers Tina Turner's 'Final Words to Me' as She Pays Tribute to Singer
American pop and soul singer Tina Turner with English singer songwriter David Bowie
Tina Turner Credited David Bowie for Saving Her Career After 'Abusive' Marriage to Ike Turner
Katy Perry Reveals That She Wants to Work with Ice Spice
Katy Perry Is Down to Collaborate with Ice Spice — and Invites Lizzo to Join 'Idol' Judges Panel