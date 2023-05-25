Beyoncé is remembering her “beloved queen” Tina Turner.

Following the news of Turner's death on Wednesday, the singer, 41, shared an emotional tribute to the iconic artist on her website.

“My beloved queen, I love you endlessly,” Beyoncé's message began. “I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way.”

“You are strength and resilience," she continued. "You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.”

The message was accompanied by a photo of the pair holding hands and bowing at the 2008 Grammy Awards, where they performed Turner’s track “Proud Mary” together.



Beyoncé paid tribute to Tina Turner after her death of the age of 83. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

This came after Turner performed her '80s classic “What’s Love Got To Do With It”. She then told the audience, “I’d like to bring out Miss Beyoncé. She and I will sing “Proud Mary”.”

In a resurfaced clip on a Beyoncé fan account on Twitter, Beyoncé is seen meeting Turner to rehearse their Grammy performance. Opening up about Turner and her inspiration, Beyoncé, who excitedly runs over to Turner and embraces her in the video, said at the time, “When I was a kid and I saw her tapes, I wanted to be like her. This is literally a dream to me because she’s the ultimate. To actually be on the stage with her is crazy.”

The mom of three also shared her admiration for Turner during a tribute performance for the star in 2005. During a celebration for Turner being awarded the Kennedy Center Honor by President George W. Bush, Beyoncé told Turner “I’ll never forget the first time I saw you perform. I never in my life saw a woman so powerful, so fearless, so fabulous — and those legs!”



Beyonce and Tina Turner - Grammy Awards 2008. Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Beyoncé isn’t the only famous face to have paid tribute to Turner’s life and legacy since her death aged 83, with Oprah Winfrey, Diana Ross, Elton John, and Martha Stewart among those who have publicly remembered Turner and her career.

Mariah Carey also shared her thoughts on Instagram, writing, "The words legendary, iconic, diva, and superstar are often overused and yet Tina Turner embodies them all and so many more - an incredible performer, musician and trailblazer. To me, she will always be a survivor and an inspiration to women everywhere. Her music will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in Peace, Queen ❤️"

The legendary singer died at her home near Zurich in Switzerland after a long illness, her team announced on Wednesday.

Beyoncé. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow," read a post shared on Turner's Instagram.

"Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."