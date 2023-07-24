Beyoncé Is Launching a Fragrance That Will Be ‘Encased in Art’ — Here’s What We Know

Beyoncé is the queen of surprises!

Bey, 41, used her official website to announce a new business venture on Monday. Fans of the “CUFF IT” songstress can now start placing preorders for her eau de parfum with shipments expected for this fall in the United States and Canada. The sweet scent will feature fragrance notes of golden honey, rose absolute, jasmine sambac and more aromas sure to delight your senses.

While the “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” singer has yet to publicly share the name of her creation, the new product was “crafted and designed by Beyoncé,” according to her website. For now, the perfume, which was created in France and is "encased in art," will be available in 1.7 fluid-ounce bottles and the retail price sits at $160. But BeyHive members who hurry can also receive a special gift with purchase, while quantities last.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

In 2009, Beyoncé signed a deal with Coty Inc. to create her first signature scent and spoke about what crossing over into the fragrance industry meant for her. “For me, fragrance reflects a woman’s attitude and unique sense of style,” she told WWD at the time. “While I love various perfumes, I haven’t found a scent that truly personifies me as a woman. Working with Coty, I was able to turn my ideal fragrance into a reality by creating an alluring and sophisticated fragrance; one that’s reflective of my inner power,” the Houston native added.

Beyoncé’s perfume announcement coincides with her arrival to the United States during the second leg of her Renaissance World Tour. Her debut show at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, in May marked the end of her seven-year hiatus away from touring. Since then, the star has continuously been praised for her crowd-pleasing vocals, wardrobe and choreography (which even daughter Blue Ivy, 11, has gotten in on) as fans patiently await the visuals for her seventh studio album.