Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar Played 'America Has a Problem' for the First Time at Her Birthday Concert

The Bey Hive did not have a problem with one of the many surprises Beyoncé had for them at her birthday show.

At her Renaissance World Tour stop and birthday concert at Los Angeles’ SoFi stadium on Monday, the superstar, 42, brought out special guest and Compton native Kendrick Lamar to perform their collaboration “America Has a Problem (Remix).” Fans caught footage of the duet, which was the first time they performed it together live.

Dressed in a black and yellow look to match Queen Bey’s ensemble, the rapper, 36, appeared on stage to the crowd’s excitement right before his opening verse. His microphone cut out for a moment, but the “Break My Soul” singer looked unfazed and continued to dance alongside him.

When the sound came back, the Pulitzer Prize-winning hip-hop star tore through the song with high energy.

The “Cuff It” artist and the “Humble” rapper released a remix of the track, which first appeared on 2022’s Grammy-winning album Renaissance, back in May.

They last worked together in 2019 on “Nile,” a song off Beyoncé’s The Lion King: The Gift compilation soundtrack. “Freedom” from 2016’s Lemonade marked their first collaboration together.

Lamar wasn’t the only exciting guest during Monday’s Renaissance World Tour show. Music legend Diana Ross also came out on stage to sing happy birthday to the pop star.

Fans filmed the sweet serenade from the lead singer of The Supremes, 79, and caught Beyoncé’s reaction. "Thank you so much, you are so amazing,” Beyoncé told Ross while holding her hand. “This is the legendary Diana Ross! There would be no me without you and thank you so much for all of your sacrifice and your beauty and your grace. Thank you for opening doors for me. Thank you so much.”

A handful of celebrities also stepped out to join in on the festivities. Meghan Markle, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, Keke Palmer, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, among many others, all enjoyed the Monday night concert.

Celebrations should continue throughout the Grammy winner’s birthday month and remaining Renaissance World Tour shows. Back in August, the star posted a birthday wish to fans on Instagram, asking them to wear silver to her show throughout Virgo season, or the month of her zodiac sign.

“Virgo season is upon us. This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 - 9.22!” she posted on her story. "We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in a house of chrome. See you there!"

