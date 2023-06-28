Beyoncé and Jay-Z Enjoy Some Fun in the Sun at Lake Como — See the Pictures!

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are making the most out of summer.

During a break from the Renaissance World Tour on Tuesday, the performer, 41, and rapper, 53, were spotted enjoying some downtime in Lake Como, Italy with friends.

The day was filled with activities for the longtime couple who have been married since April 2008. The Roc Nation founder was seen shooting hoops and exploring the lake on a boat while the singer spent some time at the luxury resort.

While the tour is scheduled to wrap on Sept. 27 in New Orleans, the singer is set to perform in Poland on Tuesday before embarking on the North American leg of the tour on July 8. It marks her first solo concert outing in seven years. The setlist includes performances of songs from her seventh studio album Renaissance.

While announcing the release of the album in 2022, the Grammy winner shared that the music was developed as an "escape during a scary time for the world."

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving," she wrote on Instagram, alongside the album's cover art.

"My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment," she continued. "A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."

Beyoncé first spoke out about the importance of the album during an interview for Harper's BAZAAR's September Icon issue in 2021.

"With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again," she told the publication. "I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible."

"I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half," she continued. "Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio."

