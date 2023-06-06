Beyoncé Handles Minor Wardrobe Malfunction Like a Pro During Renaissance Show in London — Watch!

Beyoncé proved once again she is forever that girl

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on June 6, 2023 12:39 PM
Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 30, 2023
Photo:

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

They don’t call Beyoncé the queen for nothing. 

During her fifth show in London for her sold-out Renaissance World Tour, the Grammy-winning musician, 41, surprised fans with a brand new stage look for her performance of “America Has a Problem.”  

The “Cuff It" singer performed her usual shuffle routine for the single on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium stage, but this time in a sculptural mini dress covered in gold, silver and black sequins. The bedazzled costume also featured a standout headpiece covered in the same colored sequins. 

As glamorously avant-garde it was, though, it caused a slight wardrobe malfunction for the superstar.

In a fan-filmed video shared to TikTok, Beyoncé is seen dancing to her choreography, causing the hat to slide down her forehead and onto her sunglasses just seconds into the song. 

However, she handled the slip like the professional she is. 

In the clip, Beyoncé catches the hat and holds it in place before it has the chance to completely fall off. She smiles during the faux pas, brushing it off because the show must go on! She eventually took the headpiece off completely and tossed it behind her on stage before carrying on with her choreography.

Beyoncé had a similar problem with the original outfit for “America Has a Problem.” 

Since her concert series kicked off on May 10, she’s worn a bespoke Mugler bee costume that went viral among the Beyhive fandom for its couture campiness. However, a previous London stop, a piece of the headgear broke off, leaving it with one less designer-made antenna. 

Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 29, 2023

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Considering the international tour marks Beyoncé’s first concert outing in seven years following the release of her Renaissance album last July, the record-breaking artist went all out in the fashion department. 

Last month, Tiffany & Co. was announced as the Renaissance World Tour’s official jeweler. The partnership so far has decked Beyoncé out in a custom pair of diamond-encrusted in-ear monitors worth 4.5 carats as well as a set of “Renaissance” hang earrings. 

Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 30, 2023

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

She also worked with a catalog of designer brands to curate a lineup of pieces specifically made for her.

Sandra Choi, creative director of Jimmy Choo, recently told Vogue that she and her team were enlisted to create 41 pairs of shoes that “really sparkled.” According to Choi, the brand also had to design the artist's footwear with functionality and comfort in mind (Beyoncé performs for nearly three hours). 

