Beyoncé Declares Washington, D.C. the 'Eerbody on Mute War Winner'

Washington, D.C. will forever have a special place in Beyoncé's heart.

After performing at FedExField in Landover, Maryland for the latest stop on the Renaissance World Tour Sunday, the singer, 41, shared on her official website that the city is the “eerbody on mute war winner.”

The "eerbody on mute" challenge is one that the Grammy winner has issued throughout her multi-city tour that has consisted of her audience being asked to remain silent as she sings the lyrics, "Look around, everybody on mute," off her track "Energy." The single is featured on her seventh studio album Renaissance.

Multiple videos of the special moment were shared throughout social media, including one uploaded by a fan account on Twitter (now known as X), which showcased the songstress smiling from ear to ear as she noticed the crowd go silent before continuing on with her performance.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

One social media user commented on the fan account's Twitter post, "DC on mute!.. The bodyguard agrees." Another fan of the artist added, "It's the smile for me." The coveted title comes amid the singer's North American leg of her tour that began on July 8 in Toronto, Canada, and is scheduled to wrap on Sept. 27 in New Orleans.

Her latest tour stop also stands different than the rest due to a lightning storm delay that caused all attendees to shelter in place for over an hour before the concert began.

The concert venue made the announcement via a statement on Twitter that read: "Due to lightning in the area, we are currently under a shelter-in-place order. Fans outside of gates and in the parking lots are asked to return to their cars. All fans inside of the stadium are asked to shelter in place under covered concourse areas and ramps until further notice."

Ticket holders were then cleared to "return to their seats" at around 8:25 p.m. Following the concert, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority revealed in a press release that the Renaissance World Tour covered the bill "to run more trains, keep all 98 stations open for customers to exit, and other operational expenses" for an additional hour of service.

The concert delay also comes a few weeks after the "Break My Soul" singer's show in Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium was canceled due to "production logistics and scheduling issues." The announcement was made through the stadium's Twitter account.

