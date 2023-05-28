Beyoncé's Daughter Rumi, 5, Cheers on Big Sister Blue Ivy, 11, During Her Renaissance Tour Appearance

Beyoncé's two girls are each other's biggest fans.

The singer's youngest daughter Rumi Carter, 5, was in attendance at her Renaissance World Tour in Paris this weekend, where she watched big sister Blue Ivy Carter, 11, dominate the stage during two songs part of their mother's set.

A fan account shared a video on Twitter of Rumi — who also has a twin brother, Sir Carter — sitting with friends and family at the Stade de France as she cheered on her sibling, even holding up a sign that read "We Love You Blue!" at one point during the show.

"POV: I saw Beyoncé's 3 children from my seat at Renaissance Tour," the clip's caption read. Later in the video, Blue Ivy can be joining her family in their seats, sitting with a friend while still wearing her outfit from her surprise performance.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty, Kevin Mazur/Getty

Blue Ivy appeared onstage on Friday evening, where she performed during the dance breakdown of Beyoncé's “My Power," which is from her 2019 The Lion King companion album, The Gift, as well as her performance of her 2020 single, "Black Parade."

Dressed in a shimmering silver jumpsuit just like her mother, Blue Ivy — who is the second-youngest Grammy Award winner ever — executed the choreography to both songs flawlessly alongside Beyoncé’s backup dancers.

“Give it up for Blue,” Beyoncé, 41, told the crowd, who immediately broke into applause for her daughter after her performance.



Beyoncé's mother and Blue Ivy's grandmother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, celebrated the preteen's concert appearance in a post shared on Instagram Saturday.

"Last night I saw my beautiful grandbaby (11) dance in the front of almost 70 thousand people !" Knowles-Lawson, 69, captioned a video of Blue Ivy at the end of her performance.

"She killed it and was as cool as a cucumber! Blue Ivy Carter ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ No Fear❤️❤️," the proud grandma added.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood

Beyoncé kicked off her Renaissance World Tour at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, earlier this month, marking her first solo concert outing in seven years.

The event's set list features various songs from her seventh studio album Renaissance, such as "Alien Superstar," "Cuff It," "Pure/Honey" and "Plastic Off the Sofa."

It also features numerous hits that showcase Beyoncé's decades-long career, including "Crazy in Love," "Partition" and "Love on Top."

JAY-Z and Blue Ivy were in attendance to show their support during the opening night of the concert, which is produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation.