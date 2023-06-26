Beyoncé's Dance Captain Ashley Everett Says Seeing Blue Ivy Perform Is Surreal: 'I Saw Her Start Walking' (Exclusive)

Ashley Everett, who's currently sitting out the Renaissance Tour, weighs in on Blue Ivy's recent performances

By
Janine Rubenstein
Janine Rubenstein

Janine Rubenstein is Editor-at-Large at PEOPLE and host of PEOPLE Every Day podcast, a daily dose of breaking news, pop culture and heartwarming human interest stories.

Published on June 26, 2023 09:25PM EDT
Blue Ivy Carter perform onstage during the Beyonce's RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
Blue Ivy performing on the Renaissance Tour. Photo:

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

It takes a great dancer to know one. 

Though Ashley Everett isn't grooving along on Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour — marking the first time she hasn't toured with the star in 17 years — the dancer, actress and lifestyle influencer is still keeping up with the star’s performances, including how Blue Ivy has been stealing the show

"Oh my gosh, I'm like a proud auntie over here," says Everett of seeing clips of 11-year-old Blue Ivy hitting the stage and sticking all the moves on her superstar mom’s international tour stops. "I was [basically] there when she was born."

Months after Beyoncé gave birth to her eldest daughter, "We were in rehearsals, doing Revel right after she was born," recalls Everett of the star's 2012 concert residency in Atlantic City. "Blue was like two months old."

Now seeing Blue Ivy come into her own on stage, it's surreal for the dancer. "I watched her start walking," says Everett. "I helped teach her some of the first dance moves she ever saw and learned, you know. I’m super proud; couldn't be more proud."

Rapper Jay Z and singer Beyonce with daughter Blue Ivy Carter onstage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards
Blue Ivy, JAY-Z and Beyoncé in 2014.

Kevin Winter/MTV1415/Getty

Everett is also seeing the growth in her stage presence. "I'm just watching her, even from the first show to now, she's just flourishing already. I'm like 'Oh, go Blue boo!' She is ahead of all of us." 

Beyonce and Blue Ivy Dancing
Beyoncé on stage with daughter Blue Ivy.

Tina Knowles/Instagram

Though Everett isn’t sure if she’ll be able catch a show and Blue Ivy cameo in-person, she’s happy to be rooting from the sidelines this time around, while working on a host of other projects. 

Ashley Everett
Ashley Everett.

Jon Leo

"I've always wanted to dive into acting and I've recently signed with a new agency and am doing a lot of commercials and TV now. Also I love entrepreneurship, building my own brands and helping others in that. I’m developing my own mentorship program."

Just like she did with Blue Ivy years ago, Everett's excited to pass on what she's gleaned from years in the spotlight. "I have some mentees that I work with one-on-one and I really enjoy that type of intimate development," she says. "I want to open it up to even more people."

