Beyoncé's Dad Mathew Knowles Says He Would ‘Love to See’ Destiny's Child Reunite

The veteran music executive co-founded the group and has served as their longtime manager

By
Published on May 23, 2023 08:02 AM
Mathew Knowles and Destiny's Child
Photo:

Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

Beyoncé's father Mathew Knowles is keen for Destiny's Child to get back together.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Knowles said he would "love to see" the "Survivor" singers reunite — although he admitted this is partly because he still manages the band.

"It's a decision that the ladies would have to make," Knowles, 71, told ET in an interview posted Monday. "And I would certainly, certainly support that decision as I still manage Destiny's Child. I would love to see that as well."

"I think the fans will be just overjoyed, overwhelmed," he added of the potential reunion, following the band's 2006 split to pursue solo careers.

"Hopefully they do one last time in their career," added Knowles. "Hopefully, they give us one last album. Who knows? You never know. You never say it can't happen. Because this is entertainment. A lot of things can happen."

Continued Knowles, "If you don't believe, who else is gonna believe? So it starts with you have to believe and you have to have the strategy," he shared. "You have to have the talent. You have to have all the work ethics, being a visionary, all those things."

Mathew Knowles poses backstage during TSP Game Plan 2023

Carol Rose/Getty Images

The music executive and motivational speaker co-founded Destiny's Child, which was initially formed in 1990 in Houston as Girl's Tyme. In 1997 the group officially took its famous shape with Kelly Rowland, 42, and Michelle Williams, 43, along with Knowles' now-superstar daughter, 41.

The singers earned their first Grammy nomination in 2000 for "Bills, Bills, Bills" and followed this up the following year with their first two wins for "Say My Name."

Since the split, Beyoncé's career has continued to catapult. The "Run the World" singer, 41, just broke a record in February for all-time Grammy wins with a total of 32. She's also been nominated 88 times and performed eight times, both with Destiny's Child and as a solo artist.

Destiny's Child and Matthew Knowles pose for a portrait

Pam Francis/Getty Images

On Friday, the singer surprised fans by releasing a remix to the track "America Has a Problem" off her Grammy Award-winning seventh studio album.

The mom of three is currently on the European leg of her Renaissance World Tour 2023, which kicked off its first night on May 10 at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. The show is scheduled to make stops in Belgium, England, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Germany, and Poland, before the North American leg of the tour debuts on July 8 in Toronto, ending in New Orleans on Sept. 27.



