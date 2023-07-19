If you're struggling to choose which Beyoncé song should be the first dance of your wedding, why not just ask Queen Bey herself?

During the 28-time Grammy winner's Renaissance World Tour stop in Nashville on July 15, a fan held up a sign asking her to choose between her love songs "XO" and "1+1" to be played at their wedding — and documented the sweet moment on TikTok.

Beyoncé, 41, was in the midst of performing her signature hit "Crazy in Love" when she spotted the fan's sign, looked at them and said "1+1" before continuing to sing the 2003 single and execute its iconic choreography.

Beyoncé. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"Don’t mind us when we completely lost our minds and club renny was celebrating with us," wrote the TikTok user alongside the video, referring to the tour's VIP Club Renaissance section. "I haven’t recovered from this moment. Thank you @Beyoncé for a night we will never forget."

In a follow-up video on the platform, the attendee showed off the sign, which featured check boxes and read: "Pick our wedding song... XO or 1+1."

The "Break My Soul" performer's next show on her Renaissance World Tour is on Thursday in Minneapolis, and she'll continue its North American leg through Oct. 1.

Blue Ivy Carter. Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

The "Break My Soul" musician has been joined by daughter Blue Ivy as a dancer on stage during several recent concerts, and Tina Knowles-Lawson recently spoke to PEOPLE about watching her granddaughter perform.

While attending the recent HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala, the proud grandma raved about 11-year-old Blue Ivy's dance skills.

"Well, this is a heels family. You're trained early to walk in heels," Knowles-Lawson, 69, told PEOPLE at The Beehive event venue in Los Angeles. "But yeah, she's having the time of her life, and I couldn't be more proud of her because she really worked hard."

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter and Tina Knowles-Lawson. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The fashion designer and businesswoman noted that Beyoncé's tour dancers have performed since they were kids, so for Blue Ivy to slip right in and hold her own is quite an accomplishment.

"She is 11 years old, and she had one week to prepare, and she's just getting better and better," the Houston native said. "So I'm the proud grandma, always."

After Beyoncé's latest tour kicked off on May 10, Blue Ivy made her first surprise appearance at the May 26 show in Paris, executing some dazzling choreography to "My Power," which went viral and started a dance trend on TikTok.

When playfully asked if Blue Ivy's confidence has soared since, Knowles-Lawson responded, "Oh, to the sky, to the sky. Yes."

