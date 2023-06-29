Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland to Build Permanent Housing Complex for the Homeless of Houston

The Knowles-Rowland Project will provide 31 new units of housing and support services for those in need in their hometown

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 29, 2023 06:31PM EDT
Kelly Rowland and Beyonce Knowles
Kelly Rowland and Beyonce Knowles smiling. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Beyoncé Knowles and Kelly Rowland are giving back to their hometown in a big way.

The superstars are joining forces with Harris County to create a permanent housing complex in Houston’s midtown area, officials announced at a press conference on Tuesday. 

The Knowles-Rowland House will cost around $8.4 million. It's getting a sizable boost from the American Rescue Plan, which is contributing $7.2 million to the project, alongside other supporters like Rice University, the Houston Chronicle reported. The housing complex will feature 31 new units of permanent housing built at the Bread of Life gymnasium.

kelly-rowland-1.jpg
Kelly Rowland on the red carpet.

Judge Lina Hidalgo noted there are plans for a “bigger launch” event for the housing units in September when Beyoncé comes to Houston for her Renaissance World Tour, according to the Chronicle.

Beyonce in Milan
Beyonce performs in Milan. BeelOver9481/Flickr.com

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

County records indicate the housing project will offer various services, from case managers, peer specialists, and service specialists to mental and behavioral health assistance and transportation. 

Rudy Rasmus, a local pastor and executive director of Bread of Life, expressed his gratitude for the county's partnership and acknowledged the significant contributions Beyoncé, Rowland, as well as their fellow Destiny's Child member Michelle Williams have made over the years, including using proceeds from one of their early chart-topping singles, "No, No, No," to spearhead the construction of a youth center in the city. 

"This will be our fifth housing development in downtown in Precinct 1 over these last 17 years, and we're just really grateful to continue to help end homelessness in our county," Rasmus told the Chronicle.

In April, Beyoncé announced another charitable initiative: a $2 million donation to help college students and entrepreneurs through her BeyGOOD Foundation, according to Oprah Daily

BeyGOOD — which she founded in 2013 – works to empower communities lacking resources and opportunities. The organization has contributed to various causes such as disaster relief, education and entrepreneurship funding and nonprofit support, among others.

“I am hugely proud of the work we have done over a decade at BeyGOOD, here in the U.S. and around the world,” Beyoncé said in a statement, per the outlet. “From scholarships to the water crisis in Burundi, to helping families during Hurricane Harvey in my hometown, Houston, it has been beyond fulfilling to be of service. Now as a foundation, we will continue the work of engaging partners through innovative programs to impact even more people.”

Related Articles
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Kevin Costner’s Estranged Wife Says She Will Leave Santa Barbara Home Once She Receives Child Support
And Just Like That Press Imagery
The Most Amazing Closet on ‘And Just Like That’ Doesn’t Belong to Carrie Bradshaw (Exclusive)
Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse up for rent on Airbnb
You Can Now Book a Stay in Barbie's Malibu Dream House — But Your Host Will Be Just Ken
Jennifer Garner Garden
Jennifer Garner Shares a Behind-the-Scenes Video Tour of 'Summer' in Her Fruit Garden
Christina Hall poses for a portrait at her home undergoing renovation.
Christina Hall Says She's Open to Moving Again Amid Renovations in Newport Beach Home: 'Who Knows'
One-Off Deal: Sleeping Pillow Tout
These Pillows Are ‘Cool to the Touch’ — and They’re Doubly Discounted to Just $11 Apiece at Amazon
The Bear Season 2 Bar Keepers Friend Tout
'The Bear' Shouted Out This $7 Powdered Cleanser Shoppers Call 'the Stuff of Miracles'
Rod Stewart home for sale
Rod Stewart 'Won't Take a Penny Under' $70 Million for His L.A. Mansion (Exclusive)
Vistefly V15 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Cordless Vacuum with ‘Powerful Suction’ Is on Sale at Amazon for $130 Right Now
One-Off Deal: Bissell PowerFresh Vac Mop Tout
This Bissell Vacuum Cleaner and Steam Mop That ‘Saves’ Shoppers ‘Time and Stress’ Is on Sale at Amazon
One-Off Deal: Cooling Gadget Tout
This Oscillating Tower Fan That ‘Creates a Strong Breeze’ Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now
tdy_pop_guth_chip_joanna_171017_1920x1080-today-vid-canonical-featured-desktop2x.jpg
Chip and Joanna Gaines to Sell Waco Castle They Renovated at Auction
Kennedy compound book gallery
Rare Photos Show Kennedy Family at Home on Their Famously Private Hyannis Port Compound
Genevieve Gorder and Frank Bielec
Genevieve Gorder Reveals 'Important' Lesson Costar Frank Bielec Taught Her 3 Years After His Death (Exclusive)
Christine Brown Reveals Design Plans to âNeverâ Mow Her Front Yard Again: âXeriscape All the Way
Christine Brown Vows to ‘Never’ Mow Her Front Yard Again — All About Her Design Plans
Deal Roundup: Cooling Sheets
Amazon Shoppers Are Beating the Heat with These Popular Cooling Bed Sheets — and They’re Up to 72% Off