Beyoncé and Blue Ivy, 11, Support JAY-Z’s Exhibition in Between Tour Dates: See the Photos!

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter are showing their support for JAY-Z!

The mom-and-daughter duo attended the unveiling of the rapper’s Book of HOV exhibition — showcasing the rapper and mogul’s archived and never-before-seen items and masters from throughout his career — at the Brooklyn Public Library in New York City on Thursday.

Beyoncé — who kicked off the U.S. leg of her Renaissance World Tour this week — shared photos on Instagram from the celebratory night, as she took time out of her busy schedule to show support for her husband, along with their eldest daughter.

Beyoncé and Blue, 11, attended JAY-Z's 'The Book of HOV' exhibition in N.Y.C. Beyonce/Instagram

In one photo, Beyoncé, 42, was seen at the exhibition sharing a tender moment with Blue — who has been popping up during several shows on her mom’s tour — as the 11-year-old was seen looking up at her mom smiling with her arm around her waist.

Beyoncé looked radiant in a full orange look as she wore a sheer lace shirt with a plunging neckline, tucked into a high-waisted sequin pencil skirt. She had her signature locks swept up in a high ponytail with curled ends, and sported gold eyeshadow with nude glossy lips.

The singer supported husband JAY-Z at the Brooklyn Public Library. Beyonce/Instagram

The singer accessorized with a silver embellished choker and matching earrings and held onto a gold shiny bucket bag and sunglasses.

Blue, meanwhile, wore a chic blue denim dress and a matching blue shoulder bag, along with a gold name-plated necklace.

In a second photo, Beyoncé was seen standing in an aisle of the Brooklyn Public Library as she read the cover of one book while holding onto a second blue book titled The Book of Hov. Other snaps shared showed snippets of artifacts and photos from the exhibition.

Beyoncé was joined by husband JAY-Z, 53, in another photo as they posed in an elevator. The singer was pictured smiling with her arm on her husband's shoulder, while the rapper wore a brown suit, a white shirt and black sunglasses.



Beyoncé looked sensational in jewels and a full orange outfit. Beyonce/Instagram

This week, Beyoncé began the U.S. leg of her Renaissance World Tour as she performed in Philadelphia and Nashville.

Blue Ivy makes an appearance during the dance breakdown of Beyoncé's “My Power," which is from her 2019 The Lion King companion album, The Gift, as well as her performance of her 2020 single, "Black Parade."

