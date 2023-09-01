Beverly D'Angelo, Randy Quaid, Juliette Lewis to Join Chevy Chase at Christmas Con 2023 (Exclusive)

The Griswolds are reuniting!

Chevy Chase will be joined by his National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation costars Beverly D'Angelo, Randy Quaid and Juliette Lewis at this year's Christmas Con, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

Taking place Dec. 8 through 10 in Edison, New Jersey, the convention is best known for its panel of Christmas-movie stars, which now includes the Saturday Night Live alum, 79, plus D'Angelo, 42, Quaid, 72, and Lewis, 50. It will also mark Yellowjackets star Lewis' first convention ever.

The four starred the 1989 holiday comedy classic Christmas Vacation in which Chase plays patriarch Clark Griswold, who faces a series of unlucky happenstances while trying to have a traditional Christmas with his family that includes wife Ellen (D'Angelo), daughter Audrey (Lewis), son Rusty (Johnny Galecki) and extended relatives like cousin Eddie (Quaid).



Directed by Jeremiah S. Chechik and written by John Hughes, the movie also starred Diane Ladd, John Randolph and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.



Cast photo from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989). Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

In June, PEOPLE exclusively revealed Chase's headlining attendance at the upcoming convention, which is a winter wonderland for Christmas fanatics — complete with a holiday market full of local artists and vendors, photo ops and other activities.

Last year’s event saw several Hallmark, Lifetime and GAF holiday stars, including Andrew Walker, Nikki DeLoach, Paul Campbell, Danica McKellar, Chad Michael Murray and Autumn Reeser. They joined headliners and Mean Girls costars Lacey Chabert and Jonathan Bennett.

Hallmark holiday movie favorite Tyler Hynes told PEOPLE in August 2022 at Christmas Con Pasadena that his dream Christmas-movie costar would be Chase.

"I mean, if we're talking about holiday stars, I would just think of Chevy Chase from the Lampoon movies. Christmas Vacation is one of those legendary movies I grew up on," said Hynes, 37, noting he was named after Chase's Caddyshack character. "Doing these movies now and having him be in it would be a full-circle moment."



National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989). Archive Photos / Getty Images

In December 2022, D'Angelo revealed in an interview with PEOPLE that she nearly turned down the role of Ellen Griswold opposite Chase in the first Vacation movie, which premiered in 1983.

"I was so sure that I wasn't the right person," she said at the time.

At that early point in her career, D'Angelo had done musicals and drama including Hair and Coal Miner's Daughter, in which she played Patsy Cline. "I really didn't know what my direction was going to be," the actress said.

What's more, she was around 30 and would be playing a mother to Anthony Michael Hall, who was a teenager. "I even suggested somebody else to my agent and he went, 'No, no, no. Really, take a look at the script,' " D'Angelo continued.

And in the end, "I'm just so honored that the Griswolds are so embedded in our culture about what a family is, because it's a good family," she added.