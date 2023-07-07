Betta St. John, 'Dream Wife' and 'Tarzan' Actress, Dead at 93

The actress made movies with Cary Grant, Marlene Dietrich and Orson Welles, and starred in two 'Tarzan' movies

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 7, 2023 07:20PM EDT
Portrait of Betta St. John, United States, 1953
Photo:

Eyerman/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock

Betta St. John has died at the age of 93.

The actress, whose career spanned from Broadway to the big screen, died on June 23 from natural causes in an assisted living facility in England, her son, TV producer Roger Grant, told The Hollywood Reporter Friday.

St. John, whose full name is Betty Jean Striegler, was born in Hawthorne, California, and made her acting debut at only 10 years old in Destry Rides Again, starring alongside Marlene Dietrich, in 1939. In 1953, she had what she called her “first grown-up” role in Dream Wife, where she played a Middle Eastern princess engaged to a businessman played by Cary Grant

Betta St. John, ca. late 1950s

Everett

In the first Tarzan movie in color, Tarzan and the Lost Safari, St. John played a survivor of an airline crash in the 1957 film. She returned to the franchise for Tarzan the Magnificent in 1960.

St. John, who was also a singer and dancer, was married to English actor-singer Peter Grant from 1952 until his death in 1992. She lived in London for many years, making several movies in the U.K., including horror films Corridors of Blood and Horror Hotel.

“My last film, Horror Hotel, was sort of an embarrassment because I didn’t like horror movies,” she said in a 2008 interview. “But I’m glad I did it because, apparently, it’s a cult film and very good in its way.”

Born to father George, an electrician, and mother, May, St. John said her parents put her in Saturday theater classes starting at age 7. She learned “dancing, singing and all the bits you do at an early age,” she recalled. “If the studios needed children, they contacted the theatrical schools.”

Tarzan And The Lost Safari

Film Publicity Archive/United Archives/Getty

After she appeared in Destry Rides Again, she played a dancer in the 1940 Our Gang short Waldo's Last Stand. In 1941, she had an uncredited part in Merle Oberon's Lydia. She had another uncredited role in the 1943 adaptation of Jane Eyre, starring Orson Welles and Joan Fontaine.

While St. John was in her second year of high school, she was discovered by scouts for Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, so she and her mom hopped on a train and headed to New York. 

On her 16th birthday, she took the stage in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical Carousel, on Broadway, playing Louise, the daughter of the characters Billy Bigelow and Julie Jordan. St. John then continued with the show’s touring company.

In 1949, Rodgers and Hammerstein cast her as the innocent Liat alongside Mary Martin and Ezio Pinza in South Pacific, performing “Happy Talk” with hand gestures as Juanita Hall sang. Although St. John originated the role on stage, France Nuyen played the part in the 1958 film adaptation.

Portrait of actress Betta St John, making her film debut in 'Dream Wife', circa 1953

John Franks/Keystone/Getty

Other notable movies she appeared in were The Robe, The Student Prince, The Law vs. Billy the Kid, High Tide at Noon, The Saracen Blade, The Snorkel and more.

In the early 1960s, St. John quit acting. “I thought my career was long enough, and I didn’t feel I was giving up very much at that point,” she said. “But I gave it up mainly because I wanted to stay home and raise the children, and my family was much more important to me.”

She added: “Very few actors, even if they’re extremely successful, can keep a family and marriage together, with a good career going, too. By that time, I had come to terms that I didn’t have the kind of acting ability that would keep on going forever.”

Cary Grant sits next to Betta St John in publicity portrait for the film 'Dream Wife',

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty

St. John was inducted into the Hawthorne Hall of Fame in 2019. Her final years were spent living in England.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In addition to her son, St. John is survived by her daughters, Karen and Deanna, and her grandchildren, Kristen, Matt, Drew and Michael.

Related Articles
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 07: Alan Arkin is honored with a Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on June 7, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)
Alan Arkin's Life in Photos
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Alan Arkin attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for PEOPLE)
Alan Arkin, Oscar-Winning 'Little Miss Sunshine' Actor, Dead at 89 (Exclusive)
Indiana Jones and The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull - 2008
The Cast of the 'Indiana Jones' Movies: Where Are They Now?
LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE, Abigail Breslin, Alan Arkin, 2006
Abigail Breslin Remembers 'Little Miss Sunshine' Costar Alan Arkin: 'He Will Always Be Grandpa in My Heart'
Michael Douglas, Alan Arkin, John Cusack
Michael Douglas, John Cusack, More Pay Tribute to Alan Arkin After His Death: He 'Left an Indelible Mark'
Charlene Tilton rollout
The Original Cast of 'Dallas': Where Are They Now?
Glenda Jackson The Olivier Awards
Glenda Jackson, Award-Winning Actress and Former Labour MP, Dead at 87 Following 'Brief Illness'
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 23: Treat Williams attends the photo call for The Dorset Theatre Festival revival of David Mamet's "American Buffalo" at the Actors Connection on March 23, 2017 in New York City (Photo by Walter McBride/Getty Images)
Treat Williams' Life in Photos
John Travolta memorium to Treat Williams
John Travolta Remembers ‘Grease’ Costar Treat Williams: 'You Will Be Missed'
Denzel Washington (R) and Pauletta Washington attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards
Who Is Denzel Washington's Wife? All About Actress Pauletta Washington
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 06: Actors Oliver Hudson, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Wyatt Russell and Kate Hudson with kids Ryder Robinson, Wilder Hudson, Bodhi Hudson, Rio Hudson and Bingham Bellamy attend Annual Goldie's Love In For Kids hosted by Goldie Hawn at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate on May 6, 2016 in Beverly Hills, Californi (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images)
A Guide to Hollywood's Famous Acting Families, from the Hemsworths to the Hudsons
Tina Turner Angela Bassett in the recording studio
See the Cast of 'What’s Love Got to Do With It' Compared to the Real People, as the Movie Turns 30
Steven Spielberg (2L) and family attend the "Young Ones" Dinner And Party hosted by The Snow Lodge x Eveleigh on January 18, 2014 in Park City, Utah
Steven Spielberg's 7 Children: Everything to Know
Sarah Jessica Parker then and now
'Sex and the City' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Bohemian Rhapsody - 2018
The Best Movies on Hulu to Stream Now
Rege-Jean Page
15 Actors You Forgot Were in 'Harry Potter', Including Regé-Jean Page and Julianne Hough