There's a Reason Bethenny Frankel's Outfit on 'Live with Kelly and Mark' Looks So Familiar

Frankel originally planned to wear the outfit when she co-hosted 'Today' last month

By
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet

Henry Chandonnet is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in V Magazine, The Daily Dot, Salon, and Document Journal.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 21, 2023 02:10PM EDT
Bethenny Frankel is seen outside ABC Studio on July 20, 2023 in New York City.
Photo:

Raymond Hall/GC Images

She’s solved the case of the missing outfit!

On Friday, Bethenny Frankel appeared on Live! With Kelly and Mark, wearing an outfit that looked familiar. In fact, it was the skirt and top combo that she planned to wear on TODAY last month that never actually made it to air.

Bethenny Frankel, Live with Kelly and Mark, Maria Menounos

Live Kelly and Mark/ YouTube

Back in June, Frankel, 52, subbed in for host Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY, making the surprising style choice to wear the show’s branded swimsuit. On air, she explained the choice not to be intentional, but as a travel mix-up. 

“I got here, and I looked over, and I said, ‘Where’s the outfit?’ And I saw people scurrying around me, flipping out, and it was not brought, it didn’t come from the Hamptons to the city,” she said during the show’s opening. Dylan Dreyer, the show’s third hour host, let Frankel look through her dressing room for a different look, which was when the reality television personality spotted the bold bathing suit. 

“I saw this, so I said, ‘Let’s commit to the bit,’ and I’m grateful,” Frankel continued. “So I’m committing to the bit.”

Loyal fans of Frankel’s knew the mix-up instantly, given the fact that she planned her outfit on TikTok. Broadcasting to her 1.4 million followers, Frankel picked out a white midi skirt with some draped detailing and red heels. The outfit’s focal point was the bright yellow sweater that included bold images of birds, bees and flowers.

Sure enough, it’s this midi skirt and sweater that Frankel wore to chat with Mark Consuelos and guest host Maria Menounos.

Bethenny Frankel is seen outside ABC Studio on July 20, 2023 in New York City

 Raymond Hall/GC Images

Frankel is no stranger to a talk show fashion mix-up. Back in 2015, during the seventh season of The Real Housewives of New York City, Frankel accused co-star Ramona Singer of stealing her dresses. While Frankel was hosting her own talk show, Singer supposedly borrowed a dress from her, proceeding to take it home and keep it. 

“Sometimes when you have a 4-year-old they slap you but they don’t realize what they’ve done,” Frankel told Singer, describing her dress-stealing actions as immature. “You can’t be mad at a 4-year-old.”

