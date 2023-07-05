Bethenny Frankel Praises Kyle Richards' 'Accomplishment' of Lasting 'Decades' in Marriage Before Separation

Following news the couple "separated" after 27 years of marriage, Frankel said she's Team Kyle and Mauricio together, apart and happy or whatever they choose to do with their beautiful family"

By
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson
Published on July 5, 2023 11:54AM EDT
Bethenny Frankel Raves About 'Accomplishment' of Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky Lasting 'Decades' Before Split
Photo:

John Nacion/Getty; JC Olivera/WireImage

Bethenny Frankel is praising Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky amid their separation.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum came to the longtime pair's defense on TikTok Tuesday, saying it's an "accomplishment" their marriage lasted as long as it did.

"Kyle and Mauricio have been together three decades. Kyle was in between auditions while I was slinging chopped salads. [Her eldest daughter] Farrah was 4 years old and Mauricio was working in the garment industry," said Frankel, 52. "That was many lives ago. They have raised four beautiful children."

Frankel noted that while "relationships are hard in any situation," Richards, 54, and Umansky, 53, still "had a remarkable relationship, a partnership, a family."

"They have traveled the world and what an accomplishment to be together that long regardless of what they decide to do with their lives now," she continued.

Calling out speculation for the reason for their split, Frankel said to "just break it down to something scandalous is really cheap."

Frankel continued, "I think it's honestly so admirable and something to be respected and cherished that a couple would be together for three decades. So I'm Team Kyle and Mauricio together, apart and happy or whatever they choose to do with their beautiful family."

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards attend Bravo's Premiere Party For "The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills" Season 9

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

PEOPLE confirmed on Monday that Richards and Umansky were separated after 27 years of marriage.

"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof," a source close to the pair told PEOPLE. "They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

Richards and Umansky — who met at a nightclub in 1994 and wed in 1996 — share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15. The Halloween Ends actress also has daughter Farrah Brittany, 34, from her previous marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.

Despite calling it quits, Richards and Umansky reunited alongside their kids to celebrate the Fourth of July as a family. The Buying Beverly Hills star shared photos from the occasion on Instagram with the caption: "Happy Independence Day. Hope everyone is having a great day :) 🤠🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸"

No return date has been set for season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which just wrapped filming. Seasons 1–12 can be streamed in full on Peacock.

